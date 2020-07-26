by Colleen Fleiss on  July 26, 2020 at 7:41 PM Coronavirus News
Goa Reports 6 COVID-18 Deaths in a Day
Goa has reported six COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, may cast an uneasy shadow on the one-day assembly session, which begins on July 27 (Monday), with a united Opposition preparing to slam Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led government over alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis.

Late on Saturday, after statistics released by the Health Ministry revealed the state's highest per-day toll of Covid-19 deaths, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat questioned the rationale behind the government's hurry to pass the budget during the daylong session, as against conducting a discussion on the Covid-19 scenario in Goa.

"With death toll rising & a 14-year-old losing life, Will @BJP4Goa, @GovtofGoa, @goacm still go ahead suspending all rules & pass budget & conduct business without discussion during 1 day Assembly Session? Is #CovidPandemic & peoples suffering last priority for Government?" Kamat tweeted late on Saturday.


"6 Covid19 deaths today, increasing number of positive cases & huge pendency of tested reports & @GoaGovt will suspend all rules and pass a record breaking business on Monday's 1 day Assembly session without discussion on Covid19 situation in #Goa! & Opposition must remain quiet?" Opposition MLA and Goa Forward party president Vijai Sardesai also said. The decision to restrict the monsoon session to one day, was taken following an-party meeting chaired by Speaker Rajesh Patnekar earlier this month, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. One ruling BJP MLA has already been hospitalised after tested positive for coronavirus.

For several weeks now, the Sawant-led administration has been criticised by the Opposition, which has accused the government of shoddy management of the Covid-19 crisis.

Sawant has also had a run-in with Governor Satya Pal Malik, with the latter picking holes in the state government Covid-19 management efforts.

The Chief Minister, however, has maintained that the Opposition has been nitpicking and insisted that the rising number of Covid-19 cases are directly linked to the increased number of testing in Goa.

"We have tested more than 1.11 lakh persons in Goa so far. Goa has a population of 1.5 million. So we have tested one in every 15 persons," Sawant has maintained, while explaining the increasing number Covid-19 cases in Goa.

Source: IANS

