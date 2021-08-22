by Colleen Fleiss on  August 22, 2021 at 10:25 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Goa Gets First Alcohol Museum
The land of feni in Goa just got a museum wholly dedicated to the locally brewed alcohol.

Started by local businessman Nandan Kudchadkar, who is a collector of antiques, the museum 'All About Alcohol' located in the tiny beach village of Candolim, houses hundreds of artefacts linked to feni, including large, traditional glass vats in which the local cashew-based alcohol was stored centuries ago.

"The objective behind starting the museum was to make the world aware of Goa's rich heritage, especially the story of feni and the legacy of the alcohol trail from Brazil to Goa," Kudchadkar told IANS.


The cashew nut plant was first believed to be imported into Goa by its colonial rulers, the Portuguese, from Brazil in the 1700s. Both Brazil and Goa share a common Lusophonian colonial influence.

After the plant was brought to the shores of Goa, cashew has taken root in Goa and so has feni.

The cashew apple is harvested from orchards by farmers, who lease the tracts from the government every season. The juice from the apples is then fermented and distilled using traditional equipment. Distilled once, the fermented juice transforms into a popular mildly intoxicating summer drink called 'urrak', while once double distilled, the drink is referred to as feni. Feni is also blended with spices like clove, pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon to make another variation called 'masala feni'.

A similar process is also used to distill coconut feni from palm toddy. Cashew feni is also the country's first indigenous liquor to obtain the Geographical Indication tag, a process which was initiated by local manufacturers of the brew in 2009.

Feni, a drink commonly and socially consumed by the local residents of the coastal state, was notified as the state heritage drink by the Goa government in 2016 in a bid to allow its manufacturers to market it globally on the lines of scotch and tequila.

"We have glass garafaos (vats) which date back to centuries, an era when the Portuguese ruled Goa. There are hundreds of exhibits, each made with love and the very act of seeing them in their glory makes us feel passionate about our heritage," Kudchadkar said.

Once manufactured, the feni was stored and aged in the large vats for years, in order to mature it.

Kudchadkar added that the alcohol museum would serve as a repository which preserves alcohol-making implements such as utensils, glass, bottles and more from yesteryears when Goa was regarded as the 'Rome of the East'.

Speaking about his inspiration behind starting the museum, Kudchadkar said: "The inspiration was simple, it was the sheer pleasure of showcasing Goa as something different as usual. The cosmopolitan world traveller visits Goa and what better place is there in India other than Goa, where you can show to the world the history, respect and flavours of our colonial drink".

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.
READ MORE
Quiz on Alcohol
Alcohol consumption for recreation and relaxation has become a universal culture. But do you think you know enough about this drink - Take this quiz and find ...
READ MORE
Alcohol Self Screening Test
Take this anonymous self-test to evaluate your alcohol consumption and determine if your drinking pattern poses a risk for hazardous health conditions.
READ MORE
Types of Alcohol
Information about the different types of alcoholic beverages, its production and tips on serving alcohol.
READ MORE
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.
READ MORE
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
READ MORE
Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.
READ MORE
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.
READ MORE
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.
READ MORE
PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease
Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseAlcoholismCannabisDrug AbuseAlcohol and DrivingBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsPancreatitisAlcohol Addiction and WomenDrug DetoxPLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease