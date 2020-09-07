by Colleen Fleiss on  July 9, 2020 at 1:18 AM Coronavirus News
Goa: Blood Plasma Treatment for COVID-19 Patients from Next Week
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said they will start treating coronavirus patients in a critical condition with blood plasma therapy from next week.

Sawant said that the Health Department was in the process of creating a plasma storage facility at the existing blood bank.

The Chief Minister said that a special pathologist as well as a doctor specialising in transfusion would also be appointed on a contract basis to facilitate the treatment.


"We have asked Health Secretary Nila Mohanan to start the process of hiring the personnel required," Sawant said.

Sawant said that the state government's blood bank was being upgraded to store plasma for future use. "We will freeze blood plasma units in a freezer at our blood bank so that it can be used at a later date," he said.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Health Department is in touch with its counterpart in Kerala, where treatment of Covid-19 patients in critical condition with blood plasma has yielded successful results.

Goa currently has 759 active coronavirus cases.

Source: IANS

