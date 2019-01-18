Go the Natural Way in Choosing Skin Care Products for Your Babies

Font : A- A+



Make resolutions this new year to achieve both physical and emotional well-being for you and your little one. Adopt a safe and gentle skin care regimen for you and your baby with a few simple tips that ensures overall wellness.



Say yes to products with botanical ingredients

Go the Natural Way in Choosing Skin Care Products for Your Babies



It is time to go in for products with botanical ingredients. Products infused with the goodness of herbs remain the best and safest option for you and your little ones' skin, especially during the initial months of childbirth and post-pregnancy. Moms can opt for products with the goodness of aloe vera, country mallow, winter cherry, khus grass, Indian madder, sesame, almond, coconut and the like that can help cleanse yet maintain soft and supple skin.



‘Going natural while choosing skin care products for babies proves much significance in reducing the exposure of harmful chemicals like parabens, oxybenzene, formaldehyde, etc.’ Moisturization is key



Regardless of the weather, it is important to moisturize the skin. Adequate amount of moisturizer will provide the required nourishment and protect the skin from dryness/irritation. You can opt for a baby lotion with almond oil and licorice (Yashtimadhu) that help keep the skin soft and supple.



For yourself, opting for a body butter enriched with cocoa butter and glycerin will help retain the skin's moisture. When the moisturizer comes with invigorating fragrance of rose, lavender or jasmine, it also helps relax the mind.



Massage enhances the well-being of mother and baby



For healthy and radiant skin, massage plays a key role. Regular massage with an oil enriched with sesame oil, country mallow and winter cherry helps strengthen your muscles and leaves you feeling rejuvenated.



A massage is also the best way to bond with your little one. You should look for an oil that is specially formulated for babies and enriched with olive oil and winter cherry that helps in baby's overall growth and development.



Gentle cleansing goes a long way



Gentle bath cleansers infused with herbal actives keep baby's skin clean and hydrated. Baby products infused with chickpea, fenugreek and green gram act as an excellent cleanser.



To maintain soft and supple skin, choose a soap-free formula for a gentle and mild bath from the very beginning for your baby.



Bid adieu to rashes



Pregnancy also triggers skin rashes for new moms, so your skin also needs care. Use a cream that contains yashada bhasma, aloe vera, almond oil and manjistha for soothing effect.



Just like you, your baby is also prone to minor rashes, especially diaper rashes. Regular application of a diaper rash cream infused with the goodness of yashada bhasma, almond oil, aloe vera, and five-leaved chaste tree around the diaper area soothes the irritated skin.



Kickstart the New Year by making the right skin care choices for yourself as well as your little bundle of joy!







Source: IANS It is time to go in for products with botanical ingredients. Products infused with the goodness of herbs remain the best and safest option for you and your little ones' skin, especially during the initial months of childbirth and post-pregnancy. Moms can opt for products with the goodness of aloe vera, country mallow, winter cherry, khus grass, Indian madder, sesame, almond, coconut and the like that can help cleanse yet maintain soft and supple skin.Regardless of the weather, it is important to moisturize the skin. Adequate amount of moisturizer will provide the required nourishment and protect the skin from dryness/irritation. You can opt for a baby lotion with almond oil and licorice (Yashtimadhu) that help keep the skin soft and supple.For yourself, opting for a body butter enriched with cocoa butter and glycerin will help retain the skin's moisture. When the moisturizer comes with invigorating fragrance of rose, lavender or jasmine, it also helps relax the mind.For healthy and radiant skin, massage plays a key role. Regular massage with an oil enriched with sesame oil, country mallow and winter cherry helps strengthen your muscles and leaves you feeling rejuvenated.A massage is also the best way to bond with your little one. You should look for an oil that is specially formulated for babies and enriched with olive oil and winter cherry that helps in baby's overall growth and development.Gentle bath cleansers infused with herbal actives keep baby's skin clean and hydrated. Baby products infused with chickpea, fenugreek and green gram act as an excellent cleanser.To maintain soft and supple skin, choose a soap-free formula for a gentle and mild bath from the very beginning for your baby.Pregnancy also triggers skin rashes for new moms, so your skin also needs care. Use a cream that contains yashada bhasma, aloe vera, almond oil and manjistha for soothing effect.Just like you, your baby is also prone to minor rashes, especially diaper rashes. Regular application of a diaper rash cream infused with the goodness of yashada bhasma, almond oil, aloe vera, and five-leaved chaste tree around the diaper area soothes the irritated skin.Kickstart the New Year by making the right skin care choices for yourself as well as your little bundle of joy!Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: