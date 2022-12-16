Go Green, Go Healthy: It's Time to Replace Beef with <i>Spirulina</i> Algae

Advertisement

How Does Spirulina Save Health and Environment

According to the study, for every kilogram of beef meat replaced with Icelandicconsumers will save some 1,400 liters of water, 340 square meters of fertile land, and nearly 100 kilograms of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere. Moreover, the algae may be consumed in different forms, including as wet biomass, or in the form of paste, powder, or pill. For example, one can use Icelandicpowder as an ingredient in pasta, pancakes and pastries, or drink an Icelandicshake.While the role of meat in human diets has been instrumental, its ecological footprint is considerable and detrimental. Raising beef cattle requires arable lands and feed stocks, and emits greenhouse gases to the atmosphere contributing to climate change and global warming One kilogram of beef requires approximately 1,450 liters of water and 340 square meters of fertile land. Moreover, the production of one kilogram of beef meat results in the emission of about 100 kilograms of greenhouse gases.As the demand for animal source proteins grow, so do the damages caused by the livestock sector. As a response, humanity is searching for novel ways to ensure its nutritional security, including the supply of alternative protein sources, vitamins and essential minerals.Algae, especially, are considered among the most effective food producers on earth and can be cultivated using different techniques. In this study,is cultivated in closed, controlled systems, using advanced photonic management methods (controlled exposure to desired wavelengths), entirely isolated from the harsh Icelandic environment.This biotechnology system is exceptionally resilient to fluctuations in environmental and climatic conditions. It can be deployed in a modular fashion in different regions of the world. Moreover,is an autotrophic organism and is dependent on photosynthesis and a supply of carbon dioxide. Thus, unlike many other alternative protein sources, cultivating this food source removes greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and mitigates climate change.Dr. Asaf Tzachor, from the School of Sustainability at Reichman University: "Nutritional security, climate change mitigation, and climate change adaptation can go hand in hand.It's healthier, safer, and more sustainable. Whatever change we wish to see in the world should be manifested in our dietary choices."Source: Eurekalert