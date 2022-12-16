About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Go Green, Go Healthy: It's Time to Replace Beef with Spirulina Algae

by Adeline Dorcas on December 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM
Font : A-A+

Go Green, Go Healthy: It's Time to Replace Beef with <i>Spirulina</i> Algae

Spirulina algae is healthier, safer and more sustainable than beef meat, finds a new study.

According to a new analysis led by Dr. Asaf Tzachor at Reichman University's School of Sustainability, the future of food lies in Iceland, where a state-of-the-art facility cultivates Spirulina algae - a super provider of protein, iron and essential fatty acids - to replace beef meat. The analysis finds that for every kilogram of beef meat replaced with a kilogram of Spirulina, one can save nearly 100 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions, 340 square meters of land and 1,400 liters of water.

Listen to this News

Edible Algae - Spirulina - the Latest Innovation in Urban Farming

Edible Algae - Spirulina - the Latest Innovation in Urban Farming


In Bangkok, on a hotel rooftop, dozens of barrels of green liquid bubble under the sun -- the latest innovation in urban farming.
Advertisement


A new study led by Dr. Asaf Tzachor, in collaboration with an international team of scientists, analyzed a state-of-the-art biotechnology system that cultivates Spirulina. The system, designed and operated by Vaxa Impact Nutrition, is placed in ON Power Geothermal Park, Iceland, and benefits from resource streams accessible through Hellisheidi power station, including renewable electricity for illumination and power usage, hot and cold water streams for thermal management, freshwater for cultivation, and carbon dioxide for biofixation.

Is Spirulina Healthier Than Beef Meat

Based on laboratory analysis, the researchers find that the nutritional content of the Spirulina produce is superior to beef meat in terms of proteins, essential fatty acids and iron, and can serve as a healthy, safe and more sustainable meat substitute in daily diets.

According to the study, for every kilogram of beef meat replaced with Icelandic Spirulina, consumers will save some 1,400 liters of water, 340 square meters of fertile land, and nearly 100 kilograms of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere. Moreover, the algae may be consumed in different forms, including as wet biomass, or in the form of paste, powder, or pill. For example, one can use Icelandic Spirulina powder as an ingredient in pasta, pancakes and pastries, or drink an Icelandic Spirulina shake.
Spirulina may be the Next Immune Boost on the Block Lou Gehrig

Spirulina may be the Next Immune Boost on the Block Lou Gehrig's Disease Treated With Spirulina


Spirulina, a nutrient-rich, blue-green algae, gave neuroprotective support in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Advertisement

While the role of meat in human diets has been instrumental, its ecological footprint is considerable and detrimental. Raising beef cattle requires arable lands and feed stocks, and emits greenhouse gases to the atmosphere contributing to climate change and global warming One kilogram of beef requires approximately 1,450 liters of water and 340 square meters of fertile land. Moreover, the production of one kilogram of beef meat results in the emission of about 100 kilograms of greenhouse gases.

As the demand for animal source proteins grow, so do the damages caused by the livestock sector. As a response, humanity is searching for novel ways to ensure its nutritional security, including the supply of alternative protein sources, vitamins and essential minerals.

How Does Spirulina Save Health and Environment

Algae, especially Spirulina, are considered among the most effective food producers on earth and can be cultivated using different techniques. In this study, Spirulina is cultivated in closed, controlled systems, using advanced photonic management methods (controlled exposure to desired wavelengths), entirely isolated from the harsh Icelandic environment.

This biotechnology system is exceptionally resilient to fluctuations in environmental and climatic conditions. It can be deployed in a modular fashion in different regions of the world. Moreover, Spirulina is an autotrophic organism and is dependent on photosynthesis and a supply of carbon dioxide. Thus, unlike many other alternative protein sources, cultivating this food source removes greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and mitigates climate change.

Dr. Asaf Tzachor, from the School of Sustainability at Reichman University: "Nutritional security, climate change mitigation, and climate change adaptation can go hand in hand. All consumers must do is to adopt a bit of Icelandic Spirulina into their meals and diets instead of beef meat. It's healthier, safer, and more sustainable. Whatever change we wish to see in the world should be manifested in our dietary choices."

Source: Eurekalert

Listen to this News

Novel Peptide from Spirulina Extract may Help Fight Hypertension

Novel Peptide from Spirulina Extract may Help Fight Hypertension


New peptide isolated from the spirulina extract known as SP6 may help counteract arterial hypertension by dilating blood vessels.
Advertisement
Consume Less Beef to Halve Deforestation by 2050

Consume Less Beef to Halve Deforestation by 2050


Replacing 80% of beef with mycoprotein can eliminate about 90% of deforestation and carbon emissions.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Go Green, Go Healthy: It's Time to Replace Beef with Spirulina Algae Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests