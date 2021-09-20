Glucose Tolerance Test Predicts Your Memory Loss

Decline in episodic memory can be predicted by a two-hour glucose tolerance test as per a study "Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Predicts Episodic Memory Decline: A 10-Year Population-Based Follow-up Study" at the University Of Turku and Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, to be published in a future issue of journal Diabetes Care.



Higher levels of glucose as a measured in glucose tolerance test is a worse predictor of episodic memory that is measured after ten years. The first sign of Alzheimer's disease (a type of dementia) is deterioration in episodic memory.