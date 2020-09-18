Glucagon Resistance may be a Warning Light for Type-2 Diabetes

Currently, a new study from the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen reveals that people with fatty liver have reduced sensitivity to glucagon which in turn increases the glucagon secretion and leads to excessive amounts of glucagon in the blood.



One in every four Danes has an unhealthy accumulation of fat in the liver, also known as fatty liver. People with fatty liver have an increased risk of developing diabetes.

‘Glucagon resistance is an entirely new fundamental topic that when detected and treated, prevents the increased risk of developing prediabetes, and eventually, type 2 diabetes.’





Researchers are introducing the concept of glucagon resistance within the field of diabetes and they believe that this fundamental concept should not be limited to the laboratories and research environments.



"Glucagon resistance is an entirely new biological concept that we will include in the future teaching of medical students, just as we do today with insulin resistance," says Nicolai J. Wewer Albrechtsen.



Decreased glucagon sensitivity helps to explain the connection between fatty liver and type 2 diabetes. If decreased glucagon sensitivity is detected, the treatment can be started earlier.



Detecting glucagon sensitivity can thus prevent the glucagon level and the blood sugar from profuse increasing.



"Our study points to a new biomarker (the glucagon-alanine index) that may be useful in identifying persons with impaired glucagon sensitivity. If we can detect glucagon resistance from a blood test, we can start treatment early and thus prevent the development of type 2 diabetes," says Marie Winther-Sørensen.



Weight loss is considered as the primary treatment which can limit the amount of fat in the liver but may also include drugs that go in and inhibit the hormone glucagon.



"We know that the pharmaceutical industry has just started using our marker for glucagon sensitivity in studies where new treatments are tested. Our study has the potential to demonstrate glucagon resistance in fatty liver based on a simple blood test, and we must now investigate this in a so-called lottery experiment," says Marie Winther-Sørensen.







Glucagon sensitivity reduces as the secretion of glucagon increases through the feedback system between the liver and the pancreas.