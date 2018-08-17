medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

Glow and Tell: New Fluorescent Probe can Detect Resistant TB in the Body

by Rishika Gupta on  August 17, 2018 at 4:45 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A fluorescent probe with its microfluidic chip can tag and illuminate single specimens of the bacteria that cause tuberculosis (TB), finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Science Translational Medicine.
Glow and Tell: New Fluorescent Probe can Detect Resistant TB in the Body
Glow and Tell: New Fluorescent Probe can Detect Resistant TB in the Body

TB, caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), is a highly contagious disease that infects the lungs and causes chronic coughs, fever, and weight loss. The disease is a massive burden on health systems worldwide, costing the world over $21 billion a year and being responsible for approximately two million deaths annually.

Efforts to rein in the malady have been hindered by the HIV epidemic, the spread of antibiotic resistance and the fact that the most common diagnostic techniques for TB are decades old. The bacteria can develop antibiotic resistance in part due to the presence of an enzyme named BlaC that breaks down the structure of many common antibiotics.

A team led by Yunfeng Cheng exploited this apparent strength by designing a molecule that is activated by BlaC and attaches to another enzyme named DprE1. The probe, named CDG-DNB3, produces a bright green color within one hour after activation by BlaC, allowing for rapid labeling of both single and multiple Mtb bacteria.

The authors tested the probe in a weakened variant of TB named BCG and found the probe could distinguish between live bacteria and dead bacteria, as well as between BCG and 43 related nontuberculosis mycobacterial species.

Chang et al. also created a chip using microfluidics technology that accurately counted bacteria within BCG samples labeled with CDG-DNB3 as they passed through a detection window.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Fluorescent Probe Identifies Tumor-initiating Cells

Fluorescent Probe Identifies Tumor-initiating Cells

New fluorescent probe identifies tumor-initiating cells and also selectively kills them, shows study.

Accurate Disease Detection With Fluorescent Label-free Approach

Accurate Disease Detection With Fluorescent Label-free Approach

Novel microfluidic chip for fast and accurate disease detection at low cost that uses only standard lab microscope to spot nano-biomolecules without any fluorescent labels has been developed by the National University of Singapore.

Fluorescent Nanoparticles to Identify and Kill Cancer Cells

Fluorescent Nanoparticles to Identify and Kill Cancer Cells

New nanomedicine platform helps visualize tumor and kills remaining tumor cells that cannot be surgically removed.

Fluorescent Sensor Developed for Evaluating Drug Safety

Fluorescent Sensor Developed for Evaluating Drug Safety

The cell's initial response to a stressful stimulus is geared towards helping the cell to defend against and recover from the insult.

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

More News on:

Tuberculosis AIDS/HIV Healthy Living Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Birth Control Implant / Nexplanon

Birth Control Implant / Nexplanon

Birth Control Implant is a long-acting birth control contraceptive inserted into the arm. It is a ...

 Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis is a rare condition marked by accumulation of mast cells under the skin and various ...

 Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag is used to treat abnormally low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) in adult patients ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive