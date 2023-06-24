Global Warming Accelerates CO2 Emissions from Soil Microbes

By end of this century, CO2 emissions by soil microbes into the Earth's atmosphere were accelerated on a global scale (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Global warming accelerates soil heterotrophic respiration



Go to source).



What is Heterotropic Soil Respiration

This is partially attributed to the activity of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms that decompose organic matter in the soil utilizing oxygen, such as deceased plant materials. During this process, CO2 is released into the atmosphere. Scientists refer to it as heterotrophic soil respiration.