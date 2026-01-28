Global Schizophrenia Study Uncovers 100+ New Genetic Risk Regions

Scientists identified 100+ new genetic regions for schizophrenia risk by studying different ancestral backgrounds globally.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Biological insights into schizophrenia from ancestrally diverse populations



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Using veteran health data, scientists found 100+ new genetic regions for #schizophrenia, showing the effects of #genes and #lifestyle on #wellness. The insights pave way for developing better biological treatments for everyone. #genomics #psychiatry #schizophrenia_research #mentalhealth #neurology

Scientists Find New Genetic Keys to Schizophrenia Through Million Veteran Program

Uncovering Shared Biological Pathways in Schizophrenia Helps Improve Psychiatric Care

Million Veteran Program’s Unique Genomic Data Can Lead Toward Health Equity

Biological insights into schizophrenia from ancestrally diverse populations - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-10000-6)

By(African ancestry in the USA)Researchers from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) conducted a global study through the Million Veteran Program (MVP) and Cooperative Studies Program (CSP) and identified how.(The paper was published in. The findings underscore the shared biological links of schizophrenia across different populations.The study addresses. These worldwide insights pave the way for personalized medicine and informed treatments.Schizophrenia is a severe mental health condition that affects millions worldwide.This bias has limited the applicability of findings to other populations and risks of worsening health disparities.The new study leveraged MVP’s extensive genomic and electronic health record data—along with CSP #572 and other cohorts—to examine schizophrenia genetics in African ancestry populations.Researchers analyzed data from more than 13,500 individuals with schizophrenia and 65,000 controls of African ancestry,Importantly, the study also revealed ancestry-specific signals that could inform future diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.“This research represents a critical step toward ensuring that advances in precision medicine benefit all populations,” said Dr. Panos Roussos, senior author and VA investigator with the James J. Peters VA Medical Center and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York..”The study also integrated findings from European and East Asian populations, creating one of the largest cross-ancestry analyses of schizophrenia to date—spanning 95,000 cases and nearly 900,000 controls worldwide.These results underscore the shared biological basis of schizophrenia across populations while highlighting unique genetic variations in African ancestry groups.The Million Veteran Program is one of the world’s largest genomic databases, with over one million U.S. veterans enrolled.ItsThis work not only broadens the global relevance of schizophrenia genetics but also underscores the importance of diversity in biomedical research. Future studies will build on these findings to refine risk prediction and guide personalized treatment approaches.Source-Eurekalert