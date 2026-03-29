Global Meningitis Burden Remains High as 2030 Goals Slip Away

Meningitis deaths and infections remain high worldwide, raising concerns over missed WHO 2030 targets.

Meningitis Remains a Major Cause of Neurological Disability

Largest Global Meningitis Analysis Reveals Ongoing Burden

Global, regional, and national burden of meningitis, its risk factors, and aetiologies, 1990–2023: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023 - (https://www.thelancet.com/retrieve/pii/S1474442226001018?__cf_chl_tk=1RIKDQ.exEv7wFZfBmTfKAu_2xgCPWev2uLiQCIHrK4-1774771614-1.0.1.1-f59JQ6THLD5YrLrHGX2FtDn4x.sYFa18vLjPSkqqD_M)

A study published infound thatWhile both infection and mortality rates have dropped considerably since 1990, researchers say the current pace of progress is still( )Meningitis is theSince 2000, widespread global vaccine rollout has greatly reduced the number of infections and deaths in both high-income and low-income countries, however progress lags behind other vaccine-preventable diseases.This study provides the most comprehensiveIt suggests globally 259,000 people died from meningitis and 2.5 million people were infected with the disease in 2023, with the greatest risk factors for deaths beingThewhere Nigeria, Chad, and Niger recorded the highest death and infection rates. Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, non-polio enteroviruses, and other viruses were the leading causes of death, while non-polio enteroviruses caused the most cases.Authors say greater efforts, includingare essential to achieve further reductions in the disease globally.Source-Eurekalert