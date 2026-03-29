Global Meningitis Burden Remains High as 2030 Goals Slip Away

Meningitis deaths and infections remain high worldwide, raising concerns over missed WHO 2030 targets.
A study published in The Lancet Neurology found that meningitis caused around 259,000 deaths and infected nearly 2.5 million people worldwide in 2023. While both infection and mortality rates have dropped considerably since 1990, researchers say the current pace of progress is still too slow to achieve the World Health Organization’s 2030 goals of cutting infections by 50% and deaths by 70%. ()
Meningitis Remains a Major Cause of Neurological DisabilityMeningitis is the leading infectious cause of neurological disabilities globally. Since 2000, widespread global vaccine rollout has greatly reduced the number of infections and deaths in both high-income and low-income countries, however progress lags behind other vaccine-preventable diseases.
Largest Global Meningitis Analysis Reveals Ongoing BurdenThis study provides the most comprehensive global assessment of meningitis to date. It suggests globally 259,000 people died from meningitis and 2.5 million people were infected with the disease in 2023, with the greatest risk factors for deaths being low birthweight followed by premature birth and air pollution (both household and atmospheric).
The burden of disease remained disproportionately high in low-income countries, particularly in the African meningitis belt, where Nigeria, Chad, and Niger recorded the highest death and infection rates. Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, non-polio enteroviruses, and other viruses were the leading causes of death, while non-polio enteroviruses caused the most cases.
Authors say greater efforts, including expanding vaccination programmes, greater antibiotic stewardship, improving access to care, and strengthening diagnostics and monitoring for meningitis, are essential to achieve further reductions in the disease globally.
References:
- Global, regional, and national burden of meningitis, its risk factors, and aetiologies, 1990–2023: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023 - (https://www.thelancet.com/retrieve/pii/S1474442226001018?__cf_chl_tk=1RIKDQ.exEv7wFZfBmTfKAu_2xgCPWev2uLiQCIHrK4-1774771614-1.0.1.1-f59JQ6THLD5YrLrHGX2FtDn4x.sYFa18vLjPSkqqD_M)