Global Heat Crisis Puts Workers’ Lives on the Line

Rising global temperatures put farmworkers and vulnerable populations at serious risk of heat-related illnesses.
The continuing rise in global temperatures and the increasing frequency of heatwaves due to climate change are raising serious concerns about the safety and health of working people, warn the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
WHO, WMO issue new report and guidance to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Over 2.4 billion workers face extreme heat, causing 22.85 million injuries annually! #heatstroke #heat #environmentalhealth #farmers #medindia’
Over 2.4 billion workers face extreme heat, causing 22.85 million injuries annually! #heatstroke #heat #environmentalhealth #farmers #medindia’
Advertisement
Keeping Workers Safe From HeatFarmworkers, in particular, are particularly susceptible to heat stress because of the demanding nature of their jobs, which are mostly done outside in unfavorable conditions. Most studies report high HRI and kidney disease among farmworkers. The severity of illness increases with gender, age, and migrant status.
In developing nations, rising heat waves are also causing health problems for low-income, elderly, and children, among other susceptible groups.
"Billions of workers' livelihoods and health are already being negatively impacted by heat stress, particularly in the most vulnerable communities," says a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official, Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion, Disease Prevention, and Care. "This new guidance offers practical, evidence-based solutions to protect lives, reduce inequality, and build more resilient workforces in a warming world."
Advertisement
What the World Meteorological Organization SaysAccording to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 2024 was the warmest year ever. Temperatures above 40°C and even above 50°C during the day are becoming more frequent, which is a glaring sign that urgent action is required to address the growing effects of heat stress on workers throughout the world.
- The frequency and severity of high heat events have significantly increased the risks for both indoor and outdoor workers
- More than 20°C reduces worker productivity by 2-3%
- Heatstroke, dehydration, renal failure, and neurological conditions are all health risks that compromise long-term well-being and financial stability
- High temperatures hurt approximately half of the global population
- Aside from extreme heat, a heavy workload, dehydration, and insufficient rest increase the risks
How to Beat The Heat on the Farm
- Hydration
- Adjusted work hours
- Shade breaks
- Proper clothing
- Adopting technologies to increase productivity
- Education and awareness raising
- WHO, WMO issue new report and guidance to protect workers from increasing heat stress - (https://www.who.int/news/item/22-08-2025-who-wmo-issue-new-report-and-guidance-to-protect-workers-from-increasing-heat-stress)