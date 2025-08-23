Global Heat Crisis Puts Workers’ Lives on the Line

Rising global temperatures put farmworkers and vulnerable populations at serious risk of heat-related illnesses.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

WHO, WMO issue new report and guidance to protect workers from increasing heat stress



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Over 2.4 billion workers face extreme heat, causing 22.85 million injuries annually! #heatstroke #heat #environmentalhealth #farmers #medindia’

Over 2.4 billion workers face extreme heat, causing 22.85 million injuries annually! #heatstroke #heat #environmentalhealth #farmers #medindia’

Advertisement

Keeping Workers Safe From Heat

Advertisement

What the World Meteorological Organization Says

The frequency and severity of high heat events have significantly increased the risks for both indoor and outdoor workers

More than 20°C reduces worker productivity by 2-3%

Heatstroke, dehydration, renal failure, and neurological conditions are all health risks that compromise long-term well-being and financial stability

are all health risks that compromise long-term well-being and financial stability High temperatures hurt approximately half of the global population

Aside from extreme heat, a heavy workload, dehydration, and insufficient rest increase the risks

How to Beat The Heat on the Farm

Hydration

Adjusted work hours

Shade breaks

Proper clothing

Adopting technologies to increase productivity

Education and awareness raising

WHO, WMO issue new report and guidance to protect workers from increasing heat stress - (https://www.who.int/news/item/22-08-2025-who-wmo-issue-new-report-and-guidance-to-protect-workers-from-increasing-heat-stress)

The continuing rise in global temperatures and the increasing frequency of heatwaves due to climate change are raising serious concerns about the safety and health of working people, warn the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) ()., in particular, are particularly susceptible to heat stress because of the demanding nature of their jobs, which are mostly done outside in unfavorable conditions. Most studies report high HRI and kidney disease among farmworkers. The severity of illness increases with gender, age, and migrant status.In developing nations, rising heat waves are also causing health problems forsays a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official, Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion, Disease Prevention, and Care.According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 2024 was the warmest year ever. Temperatures above 40°C and even above 50°C during the day are becoming more frequent, which is a glaring sign that urgent action is required to address the growing effects of heat stress on workers throughout the world.The WHO and WMO analysis and technical guidelines support the conclusions of previous International Labour Organization (ILO) publications that show overworldwide are, leading to overSource-The World Health Organization