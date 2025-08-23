About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Global Heat Crisis Puts Workers’ Lives on the Line

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Aug 23 2025 4:19 PM

Rising global temperatures put farmworkers and vulnerable populations at serious risk of heat-related illnesses.

Global Heat Crisis Puts Workers’ Lives on the Line
The continuing rise in global temperatures and the increasing frequency of heatwaves due to climate change are raising serious concerns about the safety and health of working people, warn the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) (1 Trusted Source
WHO, WMO issue new report and guidance to protect workers from increasing heat stress

Go to source).

Dangerous Heat Stress to Become More Common by 2100: Report
Dangerous Heat Stress to Become More Common by 2100: Report
A new study reveals a range of heat effects worldwide by the end of this century, depending on future emissions of greenhouse gases.
Advertisement

Keeping Workers Safe From Heat

Farmworkers, in particular, are particularly susceptible to heat stress because of the demanding nature of their jobs, which are mostly done outside in unfavorable conditions. Most studies report high HRI and kidney disease among farmworkers. The severity of illness increases with gender, age, and migrant status.

In developing nations, rising heat waves are also causing health problems for low-income, elderly, and children, among other susceptible groups.

"Billions of workers' livelihoods and health are already being negatively impacted by heat stress, particularly in the most vulnerable communities," says a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official, Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion, Disease Prevention, and Care. "This new guidance offers practical, evidence-based solutions to protect lives, reduce inequality, and build more resilient workforces in a warming world."


Advertisement
Daily Water Intake
Daily Water Intake
Calculate how much glasses of water you need to drink each day to avoid dehydration using this daily water intake calculator.

What the World Meteorological Organization Says

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 2024 was the warmest year ever. Temperatures above 40°C and even above 50°C during the day are becoming more frequent, which is a glaring sign that urgent action is required to address the growing effects of heat stress on workers throughout the world.
  • The frequency and severity of high heat events have significantly increased the risks for both indoor and outdoor workers
  • More than 20°C reduces worker productivity by 2-3%
  • Heatstroke, dehydration, renal failure, and neurological conditions are all health risks that compromise long-term well-being and financial stability
  • High temperatures hurt approximately half of the global population
  • Aside from extreme heat, a heavy workload, dehydration, and insufficient rest increase the risks
The WHO and WMO analysis and technical guidelines support the conclusions of previous International Labour Organization (ILO) publications that show over 2.4 billion workers worldwide are exposed to extreme heat, leading to over 22.85 million occupational injuries annually.


Working in Extreme Heat Harms the Fetus
Working in Extreme Heat Harms the Fetus
Extreme heat due to global warming causes stress to fetus as well as the mother.

How to Beat The Heat on the Farm

  • Hydration
  • Adjusted work hours
  • Shade breaks
  • Proper clothing
  • Adopting technologies to increase productivity
  • Education and awareness raising
Reference:
  1. WHO, WMO issue new report and guidance to protect workers from increasing heat stress - (https://www.who.int/news/item/22-08-2025-who-wmo-issue-new-report-and-guidance-to-protect-workers-from-increasing-heat-stress)
Source-The World Health Organization
Sweating It Out: Kids and Adults Share Similar Heat Response
Sweating It Out: Kids and Adults Share Similar Heat Response
Parents and teachers should ensure kids stay hydrated during physical activity, as children often fail to recognize early signs of dehydration.

Latest Environmental Health
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional