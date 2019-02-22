Health burden of glaucoma has continuously risen around the globe in the past 25 years, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Acta Opthalmologica.

Global Health Burden of Glaucoma Has Increased: Study

‘Lower socio‐economic level, older age, gender, higher ambient ultraviolet radiation and a higher level of air pollution are significantly linked to a higher burden of glaucoma.’

Read More..

The study aims to evaluate the trends and variations in the global health burden of glaucoma by year, age and sex, region and socio‐economic status, using disability‐adjusted life years (DALYs).Higher burdens were associated with the lower socioeconomic level and older age.In addition, being female and being exposed to higher ambient ultraviolet radiation and higher levels of air pollution was significantly associated with a higher burden of glaucoma.The results come from an analysis of information from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2015, which provides data on the health burdens of 315 diseases and injuries across 196 countries/territories from 1980 to 2015."Global glaucoma burden did not improve dramatically, indicating the need for persistent investment, educational campaign, and early screening for tackling glaucoma," said senior author Dr. Wenyong Huang, of Sun Yat-sen University, in China.Source: Eurekalert