medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Global Health Burden of Glaucoma Has Increased: Study

by Iswarya on  February 22, 2019 at 12:07 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Health burden of glaucoma has continuously risen around the globe in the past 25 years, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Acta Opthalmologica.
Global Health Burden of Glaucoma Has Increased: Study
Global Health Burden of Glaucoma Has Increased: Study

The study aims to evaluate the trends and variations in the global health burden of glaucoma by year, age and sex, region and socio‐economic status, using disability‐adjusted life years (DALYs).

Higher burdens were associated with the lower socioeconomic level and older age.

In addition, being female and being exposed to higher ambient ultraviolet radiation and higher levels of air pollution was significantly associated with a higher burden of glaucoma.

The results come from an analysis of information from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2015, which provides data on the health burdens of 315 diseases and injuries across 196 countries/territories from 1980 to 2015.

"Global glaucoma burden did not improve dramatically, indicating the need for persistent investment, educational campaign, and early screening for tackling glaucoma," said senior author Dr. Wenyong Huang, of Sun Yat-sen University, in China.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Vitamin B3 can Prevent Glaucoma

Vitamin B3 supplement can prevent and also reverse blindness in glaucoma patients. Vitamins are used in combination with other therapies, they produce the energy required to extend the life of the cells.

Newly Approved Glaucoma Drugs Greatly Reduce Eye Pressure

New glaucoma drugs, netarsudil and latanoprostene bunod (LBN), yield large, lasting reductions in intraocular pressure (eye pressure).

One Cup of Hot Tea Everyday can Lower Glaucoma Risk

Consuming one cup of hot tea can lower the risk of glaucoma. However, no link was found for caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee or decaffeinated tea, iced tea or soft drinks.

Hormone Replacement Therapy may Decrease the Risk of Glaucoma

Increased exposure to estrogen hormone in hormone replacement therapy can decrease glaucoma risk in women undergoing therapy

Aniridia

Aniridia is a genetic eye disorder in which the iris is partially or entirely absent. It is associated with glaucoma, cataract, keratopathy and other eye problems.

Eye Pain Symptom Evaluation

Eye pain usually follows trauma, eye infection or inflammation of the eye and the surrounding structures. The cause of eye pain can be diagnosed based on the type of pain and associated symptoms.

Eye Redness

Redness of the eye occurs due to the dilation of the blood vessels of the eye. It can occur due to excessive straining or due to inflammation.

Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a group of disorders involving the optic nerve, often associated with a rise in intraocular pressure. Uncontrolled glaucoma can lead to blindness.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Ocular Hypertension

Ocular hypertension is an increase in the intraocular pressure (pressure in the eye) above the upper limit of normal (12-22 mm Hg).

More News on:

Glaucoma Eye Vision Blindness Facts Eye Redness Eye Pain Symptom Evaluation Health Insurance - India Ocular Hypertension Aniridia Iridectomy 

What's New on Medindia

Computer Vision Syndrome

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

Green Blood Therapy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive