by Iswarya on  June 29, 2020 at 11:03 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Global Economic Stability Could be Challenging to Recover in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic
Analysis from the University of Surrey warns that the economies of countries such as the United Kingdom, America, and Germany should prepare for a long slow recovery with prolonged periods of instability in the wake on coronavirus pandemic.

The team from the University of Surrey's Centre for Understanding Sustainable Prosperity (CUSP) found that even before the Covid-19 crisis, many of the world's leading economies were experiencing larger slower growth cycles (recession cycles), suggesting precisely such a period of critical slowing down in the economic system.

The global economy is facing one of the largest downturns since the Great Depression in the 1930s.


"Placing the economy on hold to prevent unfathomable human tragedy from the Covid-19 pandemic was the right decision. Trying to force our way back to economic growth now would be the wrong one. A post-growth world is the new normal," said Professor Tim Jackson, Director of CUSP at the University of Surrey in a paper published by Nature.

Rates of growth across member states of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have been in decline since the 1970s, a phenomenon known as 'secular stagnation.'

The average growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita fell from over 4 percent in the mid-1960s to little more than 1 percent in the pre-pandemic years.

The International Monetary Fund expects global GDP to decline by 5 percent this year alone with a contraction of 3 percent likely even in the emerging and developing market economies.

"It's time to rethink and remake the economic models that have been failing us for decades. The challenge is enormous. But so is the prize. CSD theory suggests that a resilient, sustainable economic system that protects the health of people and planet is now within our grasp," Jackson noted.

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases crossed the 10 million mark on Sunday, with deaths nearing 500,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities, with 2,510,323 and 125,539, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in second place with 1,313,667 infections and 57,070 deaths.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Should ACEI and ARB be Prescribed During the COVID-19 Pandemic?
ACEI and ARB is presumed to be unsafe for use during the COVID-19 pandemic as these could increase the risk of infection. However, leading global health authorities recommend their use.
READ MORE
Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus
India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ...
READ MORE
People With Comorbidity in Covid Times
Covid-19 takes a heavy toll and among the worst affected are those living with comorbidities.
READ MORE
Serious Covid Patients Could Be Treated With A Cheap Steroid.
Cheap steroid corticosteroid Dexamethasone, used to treat arthritis, immune system disorders, and allergic reactions, may treat covid-19.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake