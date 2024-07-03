Global Economic Impact of Herpes Infections

Genital herpes infections and their complications have resulted in billions of dollars in healthcare costs and productivity losses worldwide (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Genital herpes - Symptoms and causes
Go to source). The study is the first-ever global estimate of the economic costs of the condition, and was led by a team from the University of Utah Health and was done in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).
‘#Herpes is one of the most common #viral infections globally, with an estimated two-thirds of the world's population under 50 years old infected with #HSV-1 (oral herpes) and over 400 million people aged 15-49 living with HSV-2 (genital herpes).’Herpes is caused by infection with one of two types of the herpes simplex virus (HSV). Acquired majorly in childhood, it can spread by oral contact and cause infections in or around the mouth (oral herpes or cold sores).
Tweet it Now
What are Genital Herpes InfectionsThe study, published in the journal BMC Global and Public Health, showed that around two-thirds of people (67 percent) aged 0-49 globally have HSV-1. Approximately 13 percent of the world’s population aged 15-49 years are living with HSV-2 infection.
However, HSV is not limited to sores and blisters. It can cause other more serious complications, including a rare chance of mother-to-child transmission during childbirth, and increased risk of HIV infection, noted the study.
It also called for greater investment in the prevention of herpes transmission, including concerted efforts to develop effective vaccines against this common virus.
“The global costs of genital HSV infection and its consequences are substantial,” said the team in the paper.“HSV prevention interventions have the potential to avert a large economic burden in addition to disease burden; thus, efforts to accelerate HSV vaccine development are crucial,” they added.
Advertisement
Reference:
- Genital herpes - Symptoms and causes - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/genital-herpes/symptoms-causes/syc-20356161)