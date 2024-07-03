About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Global Economic Impact of Herpes Infections

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 3 2024 1:05 AM

Genital herpes infections and their complications have resulted in billions of dollars in healthcare costs and productivity losses worldwide (1 Trusted Source
Genital herpes - Symptoms and causes

Go to source).
The study is the first-ever global estimate of the economic costs of the condition, and was led by a team from the University of Utah Health and was done in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Genital herpes is a sexually- transmitted disease (STD) that affects the genitals.
Herpes is caused by infection with one of two types of the herpes simplex virus (HSV). Acquired majorly in childhood, it can spread by oral contact and cause infections in or around the mouth (oral herpes or cold sores).

What are Genital Herpes Infections

The study, published in the journal BMC Global and Public Health, showed that around two-thirds of people (67 percent) aged 0-49 globally have HSV-1. Approximately 13 percent of the world’s population aged 15-49 years are living with HSV-2 infection.

However, HSV is not limited to sores and blisters. It can cause other more serious complications, including a rare chance of mother-to-child transmission during childbirth, and increased risk of HIV infection, noted the study.

It also called for greater investment in the prevention of herpes transmission, including concerted efforts to develop effective vaccines against this common virus.

“The global costs of genital HSV infection and its consequences are substantial,” said the team in the paper.“HSV prevention interventions have the potential to avert a large economic burden in addition to disease burden; thus, efforts to accelerate HSV vaccine development are crucial,” they added.

The study also details the associated economic cost estimates for genital herpes globally and by region. Wealthier countries bore the brunt of the costs: $27 billion, or 76.6 percent of the total costs, were in high-and middle-income countries.

Source-IANS
