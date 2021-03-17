by Angela Mohan on  March 17, 2021 at 10:53 AM Coronavirus News
Global COVID-19 Update: Caseload Tops 120.6 Million
COVID-19 cases has surpassed 120.6 million worldwide and the deaths have surged to more than 2.66 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 120,648,897 and 2,669,791, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,492,616 and 535,596, respectively, according to the CSSE.


Brazil follows in the second place with 11,603,535 cases and 282,127 fatalities.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,409,831), Russia (4,360,033), the UK (4,282,203), France (4,168,411), Italy (3,258,770), Spain (3,200,024), Turkey (2,911,642), Germany (2,594,675), Colombia (2,309,600), Argentina (2,210,121), Mexico (2,167,729), Poland (1,931,921), Iran (1,763,313), South Africa (1,530,966), Ukraine (1,526,595), Indonesia (1,430,458), Peru (1,418,974), Czech Republic (1,412,962) and the Netherlands (1,183,567), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 194,944 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (158,856), the UK (125,927), Italy (103,001), Russia (91,395), France (91,324), Germany (73,785), Spain (72,565), Iran (61,427), Colombia (61,368), Argentina (54,036) and South Africa (51,560).--IANS



Source: IANS

