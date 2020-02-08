by Colleen Fleiss on  August 2, 2020 at 11:51 PM Coronavirus News
Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 680,000, Reveal Sources
On Saturday, global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 680,000, reaching 680,575 as of 11.35 a.m. (1535 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, standing at 4,579,761 and 153,642, respectively. Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Brazil, Mexico, Britain, India, Italy and France.


Source: IANS

