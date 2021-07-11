Global COVID-19 Cases Top 249.5 Million

Globally, COVID-19 caseload has topped 249.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.04 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.22 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 249,502,872, 5,043,945 and 7,226,106,343, respectively.

‘The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,461,564 and 754,278.’

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,317,072), Russia (8,613,533), Turkey (8,206,345), France (7,301,303), Iran (5,973,457), Argentina (5,295,260), Spain (5,025,639), Colombia (5,010,982), Italy (4,795,465), Germany (4,759,880), Indonesia (4,247,320), Mexico (3,818,216), Ukraine (3,200,411) and Poland (3,076,518), the CSSE figures showed.



Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (609,388), India (460,265), Mexico (289,131), Russia (241,095), Peru (200,350), Indonesia (143,519), the UK (142,174), Italy (132,334), Colombia (127,456), Iran (127,053), France (118,830) and Argentina (116,083).



Source: IANS

Advertisement

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,344,683 cases and Brazil third with 21,874,324 infections.