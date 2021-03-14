Global COVID-19 Cases Top 119.4 Million

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has topped 119.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.64 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,399,317 and 534,275, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 277,102, followed by Mexico (193,851) on the third place and India (158,446) on the fourth.



Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (125,701), Italy (101,881), France (90,376), Russia (90,169), Germany (73,369), Spain (72,258), Iran (61,142), Colombia (61,046), Argentina (53,646) and South Africa (51,261).







Brazil comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,439,558.