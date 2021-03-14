by Colleen Fleiss on  March 14, 2021 at 5:53 PM Coronavirus News
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 119.4 Million
Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has topped 119.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.64 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,399,317 and 534,275, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,439,558.


The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,333,728), Russia (4,331,396), the UK (4,267,015), France (4,105,527), Italy (3,201,838), Spain (3,183,704), Turkey (2,866,012), Germany (2,569,864), Colombia (2,299,082), Argentina (2,192,025), Mexico (2,157,771), Poland (1,889,360), Iran (1,739,360), South Africa (1,528,414), Ukraine (1,500,873), Indonesia (1,414,741), Peru (1,402,610), Czech Republic (1,392,108) and the Netherlands (1,166,923), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 277,102, followed by Mexico (193,851) on the third place and India (158,446) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (125,701), Italy (101,881), France (90,376), Russia (90,169), Germany (73,369), Spain (72,258), Iran (61,142), Colombia (61,046), Argentina (53,646) and South Africa (51,261).



Source: IANS

