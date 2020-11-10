by Colleen Fleiss on  October 11, 2020 at 10:38 PM Coronavirus News
Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 37 Million Mark, Reveal Officials
Global coronavirus cases have surpassed the 37 million mark, while the deaths have soared to nearly 1,071,400, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,711,079 and 214,337, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,979,423, while the country's death toll soared to 107,416.


The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,055,888), Russia (1,278,245), Colombia (902,747), Argentina (883,882), Spain (861,112), Peru (843,355), Mexico (815,147), France (732,434), South Africa (690,896), the UK (593,565), Iran (496,253), Chile (479,595), Iraq (400,124), Bangladesh (377,073), and Italy (349,494), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 149,639.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (83,842), the UK (42,850), Italy (36,140), Peru (33,158), Spain (32,929), France (32,601), Iran (28,293), Colombia (27,660), Argentina (23,581), Russia (22,331), South Africa (17,673), Chile (13,272), Ecuador (12,188), Indonesia (11,765) and Belgium (10,151).

Source: IANS

