by Hannah Joy on  June 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Global Covid-19 Cases Reached 170.5 Million
Covid-19 cases have reached to 170.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.54 million globally, reveals the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 170,580,362 and 3,546,731, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,264,380 and 594,568, respectively, according to the CSSE.


In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 28,047,534 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,545,554), France (5,728,788), Turkey (5,249,404), Russia (5,013,512), the UK (4,503,224), Italy (4,217,821), Argentina (3,781,784), Germany (3,689,921), Spain (3,678,390) and Colombia (3,406,456), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 462,791 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (329,100), Mexico (223,507), the UK (128,044), Italy (126,128), Russia (119,464) and France (109,690).



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake