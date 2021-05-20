by Hannah Joy on  May 20, 2021 at 1:38 PM Coronavirus News
Global Covid-19 Cases Reach 164.6 Million
Covid-19 cases have reached 164.6 million globally. Meanwhile, covid deaths have surged to more than 3.41 million, revealed the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 164,600,910 and 3,412,920, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,025,606 and 587,843, respectively, according to the CSSE.


In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 25,496,330 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,812,055), France (5,978,650), Turkey (5,151,038), Russia (4,908,794), the UK (4,468,355), Italy (4,172,525), Germany (3,627,777), Spain (3,625,928), Argentina (3,411,160) and Colombia (3,161,126), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 441,691 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (283,248), Mexico (220,493), the UK (127,956), Italy (124,646), Russia (115,003) and France (108,342).



Source: IANS

