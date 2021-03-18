by Hannah Joy on  March 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Global Covid-19 Cases Reach 121 Million
Over 121 million covid-19 cases have been recorded with more than 2.67 million deaths, reveals the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 121,139,773 and 2,679,932, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,604,820 and 538,050, respectively, according to the CSSE.


Brazil follows in the second place with 11,693,838 cases and 284,775 fatalities.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,438,734), Russia (4,368,943), the UK (4,287,996), France (4,169,274), Italy (3,281,810), Spain (3,206,116), Turkey (2,930,554), Germany (2,610,769), Colombia (2,314,154), Argentina (2,218,425), Mexico (2,175,628), Poland (1,956,974), Iran (1,771,115),Ukraine (1,538,516), South Africa (1,532,497), Indonesia (1,437,283), Peru (1,427,064), Czech Republic (1,426,991) and the Netherlands (1,189,707), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 195,907 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,044), the UK (126,068), Italy (103,432), Russia (91,815), France (91,340), Germany (74,043), Spain (72,793), Colombia (61,498), Iran (61,492), Argentina (54,231) and South Africa (51,634).



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Digital COVID-19 'Symptom Checkers' Lack Treatment Priority
The increasing trend of Digital COVID-19 'symptom checkers' to pick up COVID-19 infection may also lack the potential to properly triage the patients at risk during the pandemic.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Impact On Mental Health Wellness In India
Covid-19 and Mental Health: The launch of the Mental Health Million Project aims to map the evolving impact of COVID-19 on the mental well-being of the global population and in India.
READ MORE
Dizziness Upon Standing Linked to COVID-19
COVID-19 patients could suffer from posturaltachycardia(POTS)symptoms - rapid heart rate, dizziness upon standing months after they have recovered.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Risk Doubles in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) increases the risk of contracting COVID-19 among the affected womenwith a 51% increased risk in women with PCOS when compared to those without PCOS.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake