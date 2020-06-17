Global COVID-19 Case Mark Touched 8 Million

The number of global confirmed COVID-19 cases has topped 8 million, reaching 8,003,021, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 435,619 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed on Monday, Xinhua reported. The US suffered the most from the pandemic, with 2,110,791 cases and a death toll of 116,090. ‘Countries with more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases include USA, Brazil, Russia, India, Britain, Spain, Italy and Peru.’Read More.. Countries with over 200,000 cases also include Brazil, Russia, India, Britain, Spain, Italy and Peru, according to the Johns Hopkins tally. Source: IANS << US FDA Quits Emergency Use of HCQ to Treat COVID-19 COVID-19 In India: 10.6K New Cases Take Tally to 3.43 Lakh >> Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Selfie Addiction Calculator Sanatogen Accident and Trauma Care More News on: CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake