Global Coronavirus Cases Top 6.8 Million

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 6.8 million on Saturday, reaching 6,800,604.
The US suffered the most from the pandemic, with 1,908,235 cases and a death toll of 109,443. Countries with over 200,000 cases also include Brazil, Russia, Britain, India, Spain, and Italy.
The number of cases outside China exceeded 6,715,000, according to the CSSE data.
‘A total of 396,591 people globally have died of the novel Coronavirus disease.
’