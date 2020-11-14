by Colleen Fleiss on  November 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM Coronavirus News
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 53.2 Million
Global coronavirus cases have topped 53.2 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,301,020, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 10,724,830 and 244,283, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,728,795, while the country's death toll soared to 128,668.


The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,810,652), France (1,915,677), Russia (1,865,395), Spain (1,458,591), the UK (1,321,031), Argentina (1,296,378 ), Colombia (1,182,697) and Italy (1,107,303), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 164,737.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (97,056), the UK (51,396), Italy (44,139), France (42,600), Spain (40,769), Iran (40,582), Peru (35,067), Argentina (35,045 ), Colombia (33,669), Russia (32,156) and South Africa (20,153).

Source: IANS

