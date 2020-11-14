Global Coronavirus Cases Top 53.2 Million

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,728,795, while the country's death toll soared to 128,668.
‘As of Saturday morning, the total COVID-19 caseload and death toll stood at 53,281,350 and 1,301,021, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).’
The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,810,652), France (1,915,677), Russia (1,865,395), Spain (1,458,591), the UK (1,321,031), Argentina (1,296,378 ), Colombia (1,182,697) and Italy (1,107,303), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 164,737.
The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (97,056), the UK (51,396), Italy (44,139), France (42,600), Spain (40,769), Iran (40,582), Peru (35,067), Argentina (35,045 ), Colombia (33,669), Russia (32,156) and South Africa (20,153).
Source: IANS