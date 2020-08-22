by Colleen Fleiss on  August 22, 2020 at 7:42 PM Coronavirus News
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 22.8 Million
Global COVID-19 cases have topped 22.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 797,000, revealed Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 22,864,873 and the fatalities rose to 797,787, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,532,330 infections and 113,358 deaths.


In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,905,825), and is followed by Russia (944,671), South Africa (603,338), Peru (567,059), Mexico (549,734), Colombia (513,719), Chile (393,769), Spain (386,054), Iran (354,764), Argentina (329,043), the UK (325,241), Saudi Arabia (305,186), Pakistan (291,588), Bangladesh (290,360), France (271,960), Italy (257,065), Turkey (255,723), Germany (233,029), Iraq (197,085), Philippines (182,365), Indonesia (149,408), Canada (126,319), Qatar (116,481), Ecuador (106,481), Bolivia (106,065), Kazakhstan (104,071), Ukraine (102,948) and Israel (100,716), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (59,610), India (54,849), UK (41,491), Italy (35,427), France (30,508), Spain (28,838), Peru (27,034), Iran (20,376), Russia (16,148), Colombia (16,183), South Africa (12,843) and Chile (10,723).

Source: IANS

