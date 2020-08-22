Global Coronavirus Cases Top 22.8 Million

Brazil came in the second place with 3,532,330 infections and 113,358 deaths.
‘COVID-19: The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,621,035 and 175,350, respectively.’
In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,905,825), and is followed by Russia (944,671), South Africa (603,338), Peru (567,059), Mexico (549,734), Colombia (513,719), Chile (393,769), Spain (386,054), Iran (354,764), Argentina (329,043), the UK (325,241), Saudi Arabia (305,186), Pakistan (291,588), Bangladesh (290,360), France (271,960), Italy (257,065), Turkey (255,723), Germany (233,029), Iraq (197,085), Philippines (182,365), Indonesia (149,408), Canada (126,319), Qatar (116,481), Ecuador (106,481), Bolivia (106,065), Kazakhstan (104,071), Ukraine (102,948) and Israel (100,716), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (59,610), India (54,849), UK (41,491), Italy (35,427), France (30,508), Spain (28,838), Peru (27,034), Iran (20,376), Russia (16,148), Colombia (16,183), South Africa (12,843) and Chile (10,723).
Source: IANS