by Colleen Fleiss on  July 5, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 11.1 Million
The Johns Hopkins University said that the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to more than 11.1 million, while the deaths have soared to over 528,000.

On Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 11,199,747, while the fatalities rose to 528,953, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,539,081 infections and 63,174 deaths.


In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (673,564), and is followed by India (648,315), Peru (299,080), Chile (291,847), the UK (286,412), Mexico (252,165), Spain (250,545), Italy (241,419), Iran (237,878), Pakistan (225,283), Saudi Arabia (205,929), Turkey (204,610), France (204,222), Germany (197,198), South Africa (187,977), Bangladesh (159,679), Colombia (109,793) and Canada (107,185), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,283), Italy (34,854), Mexico (30,366), France (29,896), Spain (28,385), India (18,655), Iran (11,408), Peru (10,412) and Russia (10,011).

Source: IANS

