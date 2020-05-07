Global Coronavirus Cases Top 11.1 Million

Brazil came in the second place with 1,539,081 infections and 63,174 deaths.
‘The US accounted for the world's highest number of corona infections and fatalities with 2,838,678 and 129,672, respectively, according to the CSSE.’
In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (673,564), and is followed by India (648,315), Peru (299,080), Chile (291,847), the UK (286,412), Mexico (252,165), Spain (250,545), Italy (241,419), Iran (237,878), Pakistan (225,283), Saudi Arabia (205,929), Turkey (204,610), France (204,222), Germany (197,198), South Africa (187,977), Bangladesh (159,679), Colombia (109,793) and Canada (107,185), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,283), Italy (34,854), Mexico (30,366), France (29,896), Spain (28,385), India (18,655), Iran (11,408), Peru (10,412) and Russia (10,011).
Source: IANS