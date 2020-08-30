Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 25 Million Mark

Brazil came in the second place with 3,846,153 infections and 120,262 deaths.
‘The US accounted for the world's highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at 5,961,582 and 182,779 respectively, according to the CSSE.’
In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,542,733), and is followed by Russia (982,573), Peru (639,435), South Africa (622,551), Colombia (599,884), Mexico (591,712), Spain (439,286), Chile (408,009), Argentina (401,239), Iran (371,816), the UK (334,916), Saudi Arabia (313,911), Bangladesh (308,925), France (304,947), Pakistan (295,636), Turkey (267,064), Italy (266,853), Germany (242,835), Iraq (227,446), Philippines (213,131), Indonesia (169,195), Canada (129,639), Ukraine (121,847), Qatar (118,407), Bolivia (115,354), Israel (113,465), Ecuador (112,906) and Kazakhstan (105,684), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (63,819), India (63,498), UK (41,585), Italy (35,473), France (30,601), Spain (29,011), Peru (28,607), Iran (21,359), Colombia (19,063), Russia (16,977), South Africa (13,981) and Chile (11,181).
Source: IANS