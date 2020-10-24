Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 42 Million Mark

The global COVID-19 cases have surpassed the 42 million mark, while the deaths have soared to 1,143,290, according to Johns Hopkins University.



The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,484,991 and 223,914, respectively, according to the CSSE.

‘As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 42,114,524, while the COVID-19 death toll surged to 1,143,291, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.’





Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 156,471.



The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (88,312), the UK (44,661), Italy (37,059), Spain (34,752), France (34,536), Peru (33,984), Iran (31,985), Colombia (29,802), Argentina (28,338), Russia (25,353), South Africa (18,891), Chile (13,844), Indonesia (13,077), Ecuador (12,528), Belgium (10,588) and Iraq (10,513). As Spike Continues, India's Covid Tally Crosses 78L-Mark New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) After dipping below 47,000 four days back, a spike in daily fresh corona cases has once again been recorded. A total of 53,370 new infections and 650 deaths reported in the last 24 hours has taken India's total tally to 78,14,682, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.



Out of the total Covid cases, 6,80,680 are currently active, 70,16,046 have been discharged, while 1,17,956 lost the battle against the pandemic.



While the recovery rate stands at 89.53 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the ministry data said.



Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,25,197 cases, including 42,831 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.



According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 12,69,479 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,13,82,564.



India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,761,312, while the country's death toll soared to 117,306.