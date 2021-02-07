Gliflozins Could Induce More Weight Loss Than GLP-1 Receptor Agonists in Diabetic Patients

Antidiabetic therapy with Gliflozins (SGLT2 inhibitors) causes more weight loss than therapy with GLP-1 receptor agonists, say researchers from the University of Buffalo. They reported the findings regarding this interesting study in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. Both Gliflozins and GLP-1 receptor agonists are used to treat type-2 diabetes if the use of metformin shows no effects.



"Weight loss is an advantageous quality for diabetic medications as being overweight is a common characteristic of the disease and can eventually lead to reduced insulin sensitivity," said lead author Nicole Paolini Albanese, PharmD, clinical associate professor of pharmacy practice in the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

‘People under six months of continuous antidiabetic therapy using gliflozins showed a median weight loss of more than 6 pounds without any loss of kidney function.’





Among the total participants, people under the SGLT2 inhibitors showed a median weight loss of more than 6 pounds. In contrast, those who used GLP-1 receptor agonists were found to have lost a median of 2.5 pounds. Though the medications produced significant differences in weight loss, there were no considerable variations in blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Further, the kidney function tests also showed no clues that support the drugs' efficacy and safety.



Although the medications do not cause any intense weight loss at the prescribed doses, their effect should be considered compared to other drugs. Regarding this, Albanese explained, "These medications at doses approved for treating Type 2 diabetes are not intended for weight loss. However, this should not discourage the discussion of this potential benefit, as even a small amount of weight loss is a unique advantage of these drugs, especially when compared to potential weight gain caused from other treatment options."



The authors of this study concluded their findings by highlighting how some classes of antidiabetic medications can induce weight loss without compromising kidney function.



Examples of medications in this group are canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, and empagliflozin.Exenatide, liraglutide, lixisenatide are some examples of this class of drugs.