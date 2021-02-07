by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 2, 2021 at 5:08 PM Diabetes News
Gliflozins Could Induce More Weight Loss Than GLP-1 Receptor Agonists in Diabetic Patients
Antidiabetic therapy with Gliflozins (SGLT2 inhibitors) causes more weight loss than therapy with GLP-1 receptor agonists, say researchers from the University of Buffalo. They reported the findings regarding this interesting study in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. Both Gliflozins and GLP-1 receptor agonists are used to treat type-2 diabetes if the use of metformin shows no effects.

"Weight loss is an advantageous quality for diabetic medications as being overweight is a common characteristic of the disease and can eventually lead to reduced insulin sensitivity," said lead author Nicole Paolini Albanese, PharmD, clinical associate professor of pharmacy practice in the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Gliflozins prevent the reabsorption of glucose by kidney cells from the blood. Examples of medications in this group are canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, and empagliflozin. Drugs from the GLP-1 receptor agonists class helps lower glucose levels after food. Exenatide, liraglutide, lixisenatide are some examples of this class of drugs.


The study investigated medical reports of 72 patients under antidiabetic therapy who received either SGLT2 inhibitors (Gliflozins) or GLP-1 receptor agonists along with other diabetic medicines from 2012 to 2017. They performed kidney function tests and measured blood pressure and sugar levels after six months of continuous antidiabetic therapy.

Among the total participants, people under the SGLT2 inhibitors showed a median weight loss of more than 6 pounds. In contrast, those who used GLP-1 receptor agonists were found to have lost a median of 2.5 pounds. Though the medications produced significant differences in weight loss, there were no considerable variations in blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Further, the kidney function tests also showed no clues that support the drugs' efficacy and safety.

Although the medications do not cause any intense weight loss at the prescribed doses, their effect should be considered compared to other drugs. Regarding this, Albanese explained, "These medications at doses approved for treating Type 2 diabetes are not intended for weight loss. However, this should not discourage the discussion of this potential benefit, as even a small amount of weight loss is a unique advantage of these drugs, especially when compared to potential weight gain caused from other treatment options."

The authors of this study concluded their findings by highlighting how some classes of antidiabetic medications can induce weight loss without compromising kidney function.

Source: Medindia

