About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Glial Cells May Regulate Heart Function

by Karishma Abhishek on November 20, 2021 at 12:39 AM
Font : A-A+

Glial Cells May Regulate Heart Function

Brain's support cells - the glial cells may be equally important in other organs as scientists discover their role in regulating the embryological development and function of the heart (heart rate and rhythm).

The study is done by the University of Notre Dame and published in the open-access journal PLOS Biology.

Advertisement


Glial Cells and Heart

Glial cells are a type of brain cells that surround and nourish neurons, and are also involved in mounting immune responses within the central nervous system.
Advertisement

Glia is also present and active in several organs, like the gut, pancreas, spleen, and lungs in the peripheral nervous system. However, their precise function is poorly understood.

In recent times, it is found that heart expresses a known astroglial marker, and a part of the developing heart (called the outflow tract) comprises of cell groups derived from an embryonic structure called the neural crest (source of most peripheral glial cells).

These evidence allowed the study team to identify abundant group of these cells in the heart's ventricles of zebra fish that produced glial fibrillary acid protein (GFAP - classic marker of glia).

Presence of GFAP

Moreover, the GFAP-positive cells were also found in the hearts of mice and humans. Killing these cells increased the rate of nerve development in the embryonic heart, suggesting they play an inhibitory or delaying role in cardiac innervation.

These outflow tract glial cells were termed as nexus glia. The results greatly expand the understanding of the role of glial cells in the heart and other organs where they have been glimpsed.

"Our findings indicate an extensive and under-explored network of organ-associated glia that have functional roles dependent upon the environment. Further understanding of these specialized astroglial populations is therefore necessary, given their potential impact on organ physiology," says Cody Smith, study author at the University of Notre Dame.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< International Men’s Day (IMD) – 2021
Ever Awestruck at the Learning Skills of the Brain? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
Anti-Inflammatory Diet May Cut Down the Risk of Dementia
Anti-Inflammatory Diet May Cut Down the Risk of Dementia
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

Recommended Reading
How Do Glial Cells Modulate Neurotransmitter Release?
How Do Glial Cells Modulate Neurotransmitter Release?
Study sheds light on how nerve supporting cells modulate the release of neurotransmitters in the ......
Glial Cells in Brain Can Help in Wound Healing
Glial Cells in Brain Can Help in Wound Healing
After an injury occurs, blood coagulates and seals the wound and nerve cells play a central role in ...
Glial Cells Change as Our Brains Age
Glial Cells Change as Our Brains Age
Brain cells that support neurons change most as we get older, suggesting a new focus for dementia .....
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close