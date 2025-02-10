Glaucoma: Why Vision Loss Can Lead to Anxiety and Depression

Glaucoma affects vision and mental health, increasing anxiety and depression, which can worsen the disease. Open communication and mental health support are crucial for managing symptoms.

Glaucoma's Impact on Mental Health



How Vision Loss Affects Mental Health

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide.

Can Anxiety and Depression Make Glaucoma Worse?

18.3% of glaucoma patients with severe vision loss had depression and only 2.7% of glaucoma patients with no VFD.

28.5% had high levels of anxiety, compared to 10.8%.

75.5% of those with severe glaucoma had sleep disturbances, compared to 46% of those without VFD.

