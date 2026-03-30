Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market to Grow Through 2033

Can minimally invasive glaucoma surgery reshape eye care in India as glaucoma cases continue to rise?
India’s market for minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices is showing steady progress as glaucoma cases continue to rise and eye care providers increasingly turn to advanced surgical tools aimed at improving patient outcomes (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Indiaâ€™s minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market to grow at 2% CAGR through 2033, forecasts GlobalData
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Glaucoma Device Market in India Continues to ExpandA recent GlobalData analysis suggests the Indian MIGS market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 2% through 2033, reflecting gradual but consistent uptake of these newer glaucoma treatment options. The report also notes that India represented close to 22% of the Asia-Pacific MIGS market in 2026, underlining the country’s growing importance in the regional ophthalmic device landscape.
According to GlobalData, several factors are supporting this growth. These include the increasing burden of glaucoma, improving awareness among both patients and clinicians, and a stronger preference for surgical approaches that are less invasive and associated with quicker recovery and fewer complications.
Industry analysts also point to the expanding availability of specialized eye care infrastructure across India, along with the growing use of MIGS procedures in combination with cataract surgery. This pairing is becoming more common as ophthalmologists look for efficient ways to manage both conditions during a single intervention.
New Glaucoma Device Debuts in IndiaAdding to this momentum, Alcon introduced its Hydrus Microstent in India in March 2026. The device is intended for patients with mild to moderate open-angle glaucoma and is designed to be implanted during cataract surgery to help lower intraocular pressure.
The Hydrus Microstent works by helping improve the drainage of fluid inside the eye, which can reduce pressure and support longer-term glaucoma management. Its arrival in India reflects a broader push toward treatment options that are less invasive while still offering durable clinical benefits.
Long-term evidence has also helped strengthen confidence in such technologies. Data from the HORIZON randomized multicenter trial showed that the Hydrus Microstent, when used alongside cataract surgery, helped maintain lower intraocular pressure and reduced the need for glaucoma medications over time. These findings have contributed to growing interest in MIGS as a practical treatment option for select glaucoma patients.
As the country’s eye care ecosystem continues to evolve, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery may play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of glaucoma treatment—particularly for patients seeking safer, more convenient surgical solutions.
- India's minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market to grow at 2% CAGR through 2033, forecasts GlobalData - (https://www.globaldata.com/media/medical-devices/indias-minimally-invasive-glaucoma-surgery-devices-market-to-grow-at-2-cagr-through-2033-forecasts-globaldata/)
Source-Medindia