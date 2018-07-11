medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Giving Birth to Boy Babies May Increase Postnatal Depression

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 7, 2018 at 11:35 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women who give birth to boy babies are more likely to develop postnatal depression (PND), reports a new study.
Giving Birth to Boy Babies May Increase Postnatal Depression
Giving Birth to Boy Babies May Increase Postnatal Depression

A University of Kent study into postnatal depression (PND) found the odds of developing this condition increased by 79 percent when mothers had baby boys compared to baby girls.

Overall the researchers identified that women who give birth to males are 71-79 percent more likely to develop PND. Furthermore, women whose births had complications were 174 percent more likely to experience PND compared to those women who had no complications.

As a result of their findings, Dr Sarah Johns and Dr Sarah Myers in the University's School of Anthropology and Conservation (SAC), conclude that recognising that both male infants and birth complications are PND risk factors should help health professionals in identifying and supporting women who may be more likely to develop this condition.

Their research also showed that while women with a tendency towards symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress were always at increased risk of PND, they had reduced odds of developing PND after experiencing birth complications. This is likely because these women may receive greater post-birth support because their mental health concerns were previously recognized. This finding suggests interventions to support women can be effective in preventing PND developing.

Dr. Johns said: 'PND is a condition that is avoidable, and it has been shown that giving women at risk extra help and support can make it less likely to develop. The finding that having a baby boy or a difficult birth increases a woman's risk gives health practitioners two new and easy ways to identify women who would particularly benefit from additional support in the first few weeks and months'

Dr. Johns and Dr. Myers decided to assess whether there was a relationship between the sex of infants and PND because of the known link between inflammatory immune response and the development of depressive symptoms.

Both the gestation of male fetuses and the experience of birth complications have documented associations with increased inflammation, yet, until this study, their relationships with PND were unclear.

Many known risk factors for depressive symptoms are associated with activation of inflammatory pathways, opening up the potential for identifying new risk factors based on their inflammation causing effects - an idea supported by this study.

The study used complete reproductive histories of 296 women from contemporary, low fertility populations.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Postpartum Psychosis

What is Postpartum Psychosis? Find the facts of Puerperal (postpartum) psychosis including symptoms, causes, treatment, diagnosis, stages and more information

Can Postnatal Depression affect Mother-child Relationship?

Postnatal depression (PND) can impact the quality of relationships between mother and child later in adulthood and also on multi-generational relationships.

Exercise can Cut Postnatal Depression Risk

A physical therapy exercise and health education program can effectively reduce the risk for postnatal depression (PND), shows new research.

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Tired All The Time 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive