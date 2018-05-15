medindia
Give Your Home A Cool Summer Make-over

by Sushma Rao on  May 15, 2018 at 10:04 AM
Keep your home fresh and cool this summer with a few simple tweaks to the decor - fabrics and color code, say experts
Give Your Home A Cool Summer Make-over

Anuj Srivastava, co-founder and CEO of Livspace, and Adarsh Menon, Vice President and Head of Private Labels at Flipkart, share some tips to keep your home fresh and cool.

  • Decor options: Going Scandinavian is a summer-friendly choice to make. The emphasis is on creating a muted color palette with clean lines, to allow the space to breathe and eliminate chaos.


You can add plenty of greenery to the mileu that will help keep the temperatures from rising. Floating flower arrangements or installing a water-body at home, along with muting the lighting to cooler options, will also help.

  • Keep it cool: Plenty of factors, apart from air conditioning, can aid in keeping your home cool. Replace the heavy rugs, blankets and drapes with lighter, eco-friendly materials in fresh colors like white, light blue, pink and green.
If you do have an outdoor space, no matter how small, you should clean it up and set up seating options. If space permits, you can even set up a barbeque and move the party outdoors.

As far as fabrics go, stick to cotton, linen and sheer materials to keep your home summer fresh. You can also opt for florals in cushions, accent pieces and paintings, or even get fresh cut flowers for the table to brighten up your living spaces.

  • Pastel palette: Doing up the home furniture in pastel shades adds a tinge of coolness to the eye that finds its way to the mind. Apart from making one feel cooler, pastel colors add that quirky look we so like. These colors can be incorporated in dining table chairs, bean bags, sofa sets, wardrobes and beds.
  • The forest look: One of the most refreshing looks for the summers is the forest look. Juxtapose the dark wood furniture with green plants. You can go for real or artificial plants and use them at the sides of your solid wood study table, dark wood TV units, bedsides, on top of dining table. For more adorned look, you could cover the flanks of your wardrobes, and even inside the bathrooms.
  • Cooling gel mattresses: They go a long way in making summers bearable. Gel memory foam mattresses do not trap heat like latex or ordinary foam mattresses. They are made using open cell technology which helps in air circulation resulting in a cool mattress for your comfort. Apart from giving a luxurious feeling, it also gives comfort.
  • Metallic accents and glass: Use of of luxe metallic touches in home decors is not new. The choice of metallic finish makes a huge difference. Think silver metallic finish with dark accents. It adds oomph and makes the area look neat and clutter-free.
  • Important tip for all: Invest in trendy, good quality, affordable furniture. When buying furniture, one major concern is durability. In a market that is largely unorganized the assurance of durability is hard to get.




Source: IANS
