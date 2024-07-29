About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Girls at Higher Risk for Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

by Karishma Abhishek on Jul 29 2024 9:28 AM
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis affects more girls than boys, underlining the urgency of early symptom recognition as per the experts (1 Trusted Source
CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram

Go to source).
Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) is a chronic condition affecting children under 16, characterized by persistent joint inflammation, pain, swelling, and stiffness.

Estimates from the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) reveal that there are nearly 300,000 children with juvenile arthritis and other rheumatic illnesses in the U.S.
The exact causes of JIA are unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Dr Debashish Chanda - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement Specialist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said that there was no fixed cause on what triggers JIA, but it would not be completely irresponsible to rule out genetic and environmental causes, but it is a disease that occurs more in girls as compared to boys.

Gender Disparity in Juvenile Arthritis

“Children with a family history of arthritis or autoimmune diseases are at higher risk, with girls being more frequently affected than boys. Certain bacterial or viral infections might also trigger JIA in genetically predisposed children,” he told IANS.

While symptoms of JIA vary, it includes joint discomfort or swelling, persistent pain, fever, rash, fatigue, loss of appetite, and morning stiffness.

Unlike adult arthritis, which is often due to joint cartilage degeneration, JIA is primarily an autoimmune condition with systemic symptoms like fever and rash.

Dr. Sanjeev Kapoor, Sr. Consultant of Rheumatology at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, said, “JIA is the most common pediatric rheumatological disorder, affecting an estimated 350,000 to 1.3 million children in India. There are five types of JIA: systemic arthritis, which affects boys and girls equally; oligoarthritis and polyarthritis, more common in girls; enthesitis-related arthritis, mainly in boys older than 8 years and psoriatic arthritis,” he told IANS.

JIA can also impact a child’s growth and development if not properly managed.“Recognising these symptoms early is crucial,” Dr Kapoor noted.

“Treatment aims to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and improve the quality of life. Medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), and biological agents are commonly prescribed to manage symptoms and prevent joint damage.”

The expert also stressed physical therapy and regular exercise to maintain joint function and muscle strength. In severe cases, surgical intervention may be necessary to correct joint deformities or replace damaged joints.

Reference:
  1. CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram - (https://www.ckbhospital.com/gurgaon/)


Source-IANS


