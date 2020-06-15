Gilead's Remdesivir Supply To be Boosted by 6 Indian Companies

The agreements allow these companies to manufacture remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries.The regulatory approval status of remdesivir varies by country.The Union Health Ministry in India on Saturday recommended use of remdesivir in Covid-19 patients in moderate stage.Under the licensing agreements, the companies have a right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for remdesivir to enable them to scale up production more quickly.The licensees also set their own prices for the generic product they produce.The licenses are royalty-free until the World Health Organization declares the end of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern regarding COVID-19, or until a pharmaceutical product other than remdesivir or a vaccine is approved to treat or prevent COVID-19, whichever is earlier, Gilead said.Source: IANS