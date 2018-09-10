medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Getting Paid While Traveling the World Made Easy: Here is How

by Rishika Gupta on  October 9, 2018 at 4:57 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Need expert advice on how to travel and earn money, listen to our expert Viswanath Raju and know how.
Getting Paid While Traveling the World Made Easy: Here is How
Getting Paid While Traveling the World Made Easy: Here is How

There are some top tips and tricks with which people can earn a living and get their trips sponsored while traveling peacefully around the globe. Viswanath Raju, Co-founder of Mojhi.com, lists how.

  • Put your language skills to use: If you possess leadership qualities, and have commendable knowledge of two or more foreign languages, you will find many opportunities to put all of that to work. You can work as a tour guide for travelers and earn a pretty hefty sum of money in exchange.

    Another way to put your language skills to good use is by teaching English online. There are lots of portals where you can teach the language online while you are still traveling the globe, all you need is an Internet connection.
  • Click! Click! To earn big: The scenic beauty of the places close to nature, away from the daily hustle-bustle of the city amplifies many times more from the pictures clicked by an avid photographer. If you have the skills of creating a magical spell with the camera while exploring new places around the world and are receiving huge appreciation for the same. Find the right portals, be it travel magazines, newspapers, or even websites, share the pictures and get ready to earn some handsome bucks to travel more and more.
  • Spread the magic through social media: Thanks to the digitalization wave, an avid traveler is blessed with platforms like Facebook, Wordpress, Twitter, and Instagram to share their story with travel lovers around the world with some easy-breezy tips and tricks to survive in a new place. The more engaging and helpful your insights are to the audience, the more followers will be there on the wall, ultimately making you a renowned personality of the social media world. And, once this gets done, brands and top-notch corporates will approach you for paid collaborations.
-*-

Alankar Chandra, CEO, Wild Voyager, has some tips:

  • First of all, even if you are a semi-decent photographer and shoot pictures of lesser-known treks or difficult to see animals during your exploration quest, many magazines, and online sites will be ready to pay for your photographs.
  • Next is if you maintain a blog or social profile of your own and post original content (travel experiences) at regular intervals then slowly your follower base will grow exponentially as online travel researchers are hungry to hear first-hand experiences.
  • As you grow traction on your blog and social media, there will be many hoteliers, brands, travel companies offering you free trips, free stays or monies in lieu of their promotion. At the same time, you also have to maintain a clear travel niche (trekking, wildlife, homestays, remote countries) of your own and keep delivering original content regularly.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Traveling Too Often For Business Can Make You Anxious And Depressed

Traveling Too Often For Business Can Make You Anxious And Depressed

Extensive business travels can make an individual anxious and depressed. The health of these people can be improved by providing physical activity facilities.

Pregnant Women Must Avoid Traveling to Zika Virus-Epidemic Countries: CDC

Pregnant Women Must Avoid Traveling to Zika Virus-Epidemic Countries: CDC

In pregnant women, Zika virus can spread to the fetus and damage the brain tissue resulting in smaller brain sizes, birth defects or death.

Cover Your Ears While Traveling on Public Transport

Cover Your Ears While Traveling on Public Transport

Exposure to 117 dBA for longer than two seconds and exposure to 120 dBA for longer than 20 seconds may put people at risk of noise-induced hearing loss.

Radiation Exposure: Traveling to Mars May Increase the Risk of Leukemia

Radiation Exposure: Traveling to Mars May Increase the Risk of Leukemia

Radiation exposure is one of the dangerous aspects of traveling to Mars. Potential health risks such as that of leukemia may occur due to deep space radiation.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry eye syndrome, also called keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a progressive condition characterized ...

 Cemiplimab-rwlc For Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC)

Cemiplimab-rwlc For Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC)

FDA-approved Cemiplimab-rwlc injection is used for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ...

 Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Are you getting adequate amount of protein from food, if not you need to supplement protein in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive