Getting Paid While Traveling the World Made Easy: Here is How

Need expert advice on how to travel and earn money, listen to our expert Viswanath Raju and know how.

There are some top tips and tricks with which people can earn a living and get their trips sponsored while traveling peacefully around the globe. Viswanath Raju, Co-founder of Mojhi.com, lists how.



‘Even if you are a semi-decent photographer and shoot pictures of lesser-known treks or difficult to see animals during your exploration quest, many magazines, and online sites will be ready to pay for your photographs.’

Read More.. Put your language skills to use: If you possess leadership qualities, and have commendable knowledge of two or more foreign languages, you will find many opportunities to put all of that to work. You can work as a tour guide for travelers and earn a pretty hefty sum of money in exchange.



Click! Click! To earn big: The scenic beauty of the places close to nature, away from the daily hustle-bustle of the city amplifies many times more from the pictures clicked by an avid photographer. If you have the skills of creating a magical spell with the camera while exploring new places around the world and are receiving huge appreciation for the same. Find the right portals, be it travel magazines, newspapers, or even websites, share the pictures and get ready to earn some handsome bucks to travel more and more.

Spread the magic through social media: Thanks to the digitalization wave, an avid traveler is blessed with platforms like Facebook, Wordpress, Twitter, and Instagram to share their story with travel lovers around the world with some easy-breezy tips and tricks to survive in a new place. The more engaging and helpful your insights are to the audience, the more followers will be there on the wall, ultimately making you a renowned personality of the social media world. And, once this gets done, brands and top-notch corporates will approach you for paid collaborations. -*-



Alankar Chandra, CEO, Wild Voyager, has some tips:



First of all, even if you are a semi-decent photographer and shoot pictures of lesser-known treks or difficult to see animals during your exploration quest, many magazines, and online sites will be ready to pay for your photographs.

Next is if you maintain a blog or social profile of your own and post original content (travel experiences) at regular intervals then slowly your follower base will grow exponentially as online travel researchers are hungry to hear first-hand experiences.

As you grow traction on your blog and social media, there will be many hoteliers, brands, travel companies offering you free trips, free stays or monies in lieu of their promotion. At the same time, you also have to maintain a clear travel niche (trekking, wildlife, homestays, remote countries) of your own and keep delivering original content regularly.



