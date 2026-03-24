Get the Shingles Vaccine, Save Your Heart

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Boost your #hearthealth and fight #dementia with the #shinglesvaccine! A new study shows it slashes #strokerisk by 25% and major #cardiacevents by 46%. Prevent dangerous #bloodclots before they start with a shingles shot. #Shinglesvaccine #heartdiseases #heartattack #preventivehealth #mentalhealth #hearthealth #immunology