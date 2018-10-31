medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Get the Glow: Simple 5 Ways to Make Your Skin Glow with Vitamin E

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 31, 2018 at 12:09 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Every woman wants to get a bright, clear and spotless skin. Vitamin E can do more good to your skin. Using Vitamin E in your regular skin care routine can make your skin look healthy, glowing and flawless.
Get the Glow: Simple 5 Ways to Make Your Skin Glow with Vitamin E
Get the Glow: Simple 5 Ways to Make Your Skin Glow with Vitamin E

Autumn has just set in, and with this change in season our skin also begins to change and transform. To rescue our skin from the ever so changing weather and hydration drenched condition, Vitamin E acts as a super powerful hydration, and anti-oxidant range so make sure you are adding this as part of skin nutrient.

Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training at The Body Shop India and Shahnaz Husain, Founder Chairperson and Managing Director of The Shahnaz Husain Group, list some benefits of Vitamin E.

  • The day begins with preparing and activating the skin by exfoliating the dead and flaky skin off from the face. You may choose from a variety of face cleanser in skin-friendly formats of cream cleanser and a gentle facial wash. To give cleansing the final touch, a toner rich in Vitamin E removes excess traces of cleanser, dirt, and make-up without over-drying the skin dab.
  • Before we step out for the day's exposure to pollution and harsh UV rays, get your skin super hydrated and nourished using a Vitamin E rich day moisture and hyaluronic acid with a balanced mix of SPF and UV Index which ensures the skin is well protected from external aggressor UV rays which not only invites premature aging but also damages the skin.
  • To remove tan and reduce dark patches, mix Vitamin E oil from 2 to 3 capsules with papaya pulp and half teaspoon honey. Apply on the face and wash it off after half an hour. The vitamin E capsules also help in removing acne scars.
  • Eight hours of beauty sleep has been the key ingredient for a happy skin. Wrap your skin with an intense night mask rich in Vitamin E sourced from Wheatgerm oil and the much needed moisture magnet hyaluronic acid which is 100 percent organic and sustainable. This is more so for normal to dry skin and mature skin. Apply the cream at night, massaging it on the face with outward and slightly upward movements. Wipe off excess cream with moist cotton wool before bedtime.
  • Sunflower oil is rich in Vitamin E. It can be used to apply and massage on the body before a bath.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Health Benefits of Vitamin E for Skin, Hair and Eye

Start eating Vitamin E rich foods such as nuts and oilseeds, whole grains and green leafy vegetables and you can bid goodbye to most of your hair, eye and skin problems.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a fat soluble vitamin with antioxidant properties. Naturally found in some foods and also as a dietary supplement, Vitamin E deficiency is rare condition.

Skin Care Tips: How to Get Flawless Skin Naturally at Home?

Do you have skin problems such as dull skin, dark circles, pimples or acne, blackheads, and wrinkles? Don't worry, here are simple skin care tips to get bright, glowing and flawless skin naturally at home.

Experts Suggest 5 Skincare Hacks To Undo Diwali Damage To Your Skin

Skincare experts talk about suncreen, diet control and all the skincare tips you need post Diwali.

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the process.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Boils / Skin Abscess Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Anti-ageing and Benefits of Red Wine Pityriasis rosea 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

FDA approved baloxavir marboxil tablets to treat flu or uncomplicated acute influenza in patients ...

 Snake Gourd Glory

Snake Gourd Glory

Natural coolant the popular snake gourd is a big winner from the gourd family providing both ...

 Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive