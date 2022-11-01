Genomics of Obesity Helps Personalize Ways to Healthy Weight

Genetic pathways that underlie obesity have been finally discovered as per a study at the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at Guy's and St Thomas' and King's College London, published in the journal Metabolites.
This largest study of its kind may further help develop more personalized ways for maintaining a healthy weight.
The team analyzed the genomics and levels of 722 metabolites (molecules produced when the body breaks down food) among 8,809 people from the NIHR BioResource. The way the body breaks down food is known to be strongly driven by a person's genetics.
"Some of the metabolites we looked at are linked to BMI and could give us an insight into obesity in some individuals. It is very early research, but in the future these findings could help to develop approaches to maintaining a healthy weight which take into account a person's genetic profile," says senior author Dr. Cristina Menni from the department of twin research and genetic epidemiology, King's College London.
