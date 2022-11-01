About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Genomics of Obesity Helps Personalize Ways to Healthy Weight

by Karishma Abhishek on January 11, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Genetic pathways that underlie obesity have been finally discovered as per a study at the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at Guy's and St Thomas' and King's College London, published in the journal Metabolites.

This largest study of its kind may further help develop more personalized ways for maintaining a healthy weight.

The team analyzed the genomics and levels of 722 metabolites (molecules produced when the body breaks down food) among 8,809 people from the NIHR BioResource. The way the body breaks down food is known to be strongly driven by a person's genetics.

It was found that there are 202 unique genomic regions whose variations are associated with the levels of 478 different metabolites. Among these, 74 genomic regions are not associated with any metabolites (as evidenced in previous works).
"Some of the metabolites we looked at are linked to BMI and could give us an insight into obesity in some individuals. It is very early research, but in the future these findings could help to develop approaches to maintaining a healthy weight which take into account a person's genetic profile," says senior author Dr. Cristina Menni from the department of twin research and genetic epidemiology, King's College London.

Source: Medindia
More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss 

