Genomics of Obesity Helps Personalize Ways to Healthy Weight

Genetic pathways that underlie obesity have been finally discovered as per a study at the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at Guy's and St Thomas' and King's College London, published in the journal Metabolites.



This largest study of its kind may further help develop more personalized ways for maintaining a healthy weight.

