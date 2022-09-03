Genomic Technology Aids Understanding Of Brain Diseases

Brain diseases can be better understood with the help of an open-source cell catalog as per a study at the Salk Institute, published in Cell Genomics. The study may help better understand the interaction of genes and cells in causing neurodegenerative diseases.

‘New genomic technology helps simultaneously analyze various genetic materials — DNA, RNA, and chromatin (combination of DNA and protein). ’

"This multimodal platform is going to be useful by providing a comprehensive database that can be used by the groups trying to integrate their single-modality data. This new information can also inform and guide future cell-type classification," says Joseph Ecker, director of the Genomic Analysis Laboratory at Salk, the Salk International Council Chair in Genetics and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator.



says co-first author Chongyuan Luo, assistant professor of human genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.