medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Genetics Linked to Mental Health Risks in Adoptees

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 31, 2020 at 1:24 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In adults adopted as children, genetics and early life stress were revealed as key factors for mental health problems, says study published in Biological Psychiatry.
Genetics Linked to Mental Health Risks in Adoptees
Genetics Linked to Mental Health Risks in Adoptees

The adoption of children is a fundamental method of building families. However, adoptees may face subsequent adaptive challenges associated with family stress at the time of birth and during the adoption process.

Show Full Article


"We found adopted individuals on average had a somewhat higher genetic risk for mental health problems, but the effects are quite small," said lead author Kelli Lehto, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. "Overall, the main message here is that both environment and genetics are important."

Psychiatric disorders, including depression, anxiety and schizophrenia are, to varying degrees, heritable. Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified a growing number of genetic markers associated with the risk for most major psychiatric disorders so that a 'polygenic risk score' for these disorders may be estimated.

Dr. Lehto and colleagues analyzed the genomic and health information data of 243,797 participants in the UK Biobank, a major health resource established by the Wellcome Trust and others, including a group of 3,151 who were adopted as children within Britain, mostly in the 1950s and 1960s.

Overall, the adoptees in the study reported being happy and satisfied with their lives. When compared to the general population, they were more likely to be male, to smoke, have less education, attain a lower income, and to experience more stressful life events. Adoptees also had slightly more mental health problems, such as depressive symptoms, bipolar disorder, higher neuroticism and loneliness.

They did not find however, any evidence of interaction between genetics and adoption on mental health. Thus, while children put up for adoption were at increased genetic risk for developing symptoms of mental illness, the adoption process did not appear to increase the impact of this genetic risk.

"Basically, genetic risk and adoption each are predictors of psychiatric problems," explained Dr. Lehto. "It's important to highlight that adoption and genetic risk each only contributed a small amount to the individual differences in mental health. That indicates many more factors contribute to the development of mental health problems."

"There are many complicated issues to consider in these findings," John Krystal, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry. "But the most straightforward implication is that adopted children may face both special environmental and genetic risks for adjustment problems and mental illness. Awareness of these risks increases the importance of programs aimed at early detection and intervention for these children."

The findings of this study of people with UK-based ancestry pertain only to people of European ancestry and the results might be different in other groups. Scientists note significant racial and ethnic differences in the findings from genome-wide association studies (GWAS).

"It would be important to study resilience factors as well as risk factors, Dr. Lehto said. "The differences between adoptees and the rest of the population are very small. Generally, adoptees are doing well." The findings may apply to other types of childhood adversity and adult mental health outcomes among non-adoptees, she added.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Quiz on Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects young adults; nearly 7% of the adult population is affected by this condition. Check out how much you know about schizophrenia by taking this quiz. ...

Anxiety Screening Test

Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.

Increased Parkinson's Disease Risk Seen in Bipolar Disorder Patients

Patients with bipolar disorder may be at increased risk of Parkinson's disease in later life, finds a new study.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderGenetics and Stem CellsReiki-A Holistic Healing MethodFlowers And What They Mean To UsHealth Insurance - IndiaWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Mental Health - Neurosis vs PsychosisNeck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Quitting Smoking can Reduce Risk of Lung Cancer

Coronavirus Outbreak: Simple Safety Tips You Need to Know While Traveling Abroad

Accident and Trauma Care
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive