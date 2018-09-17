Genetics, Lifestyle Can Put You at Risk for Heart Disease

Genetics and lifestyle are significant causes of death due to heart disease, suggest experts. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) claims a life every two seconds.

This is slightly due to the genetic make-up and a westernized lifestyle which involves less movement and eating more of junk foods, said Professor Martin Cowe, Imperial College London and Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK.



‘Genetics and lifestyle may increase the risk of developing heart disease. Engaging in regular physical activity and eating a healthy diet can help reduce cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.’ There are perceptions that men are more prone to cardiovascular disease than women, but this is not the case, he added.



