medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Genetics, Lifestyle Can Put You at Risk for Heart Disease

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 17, 2018 at 11:58 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Genetics and lifestyle are significant causes of death due to heart disease, suggest experts. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) claims a life every two seconds.
Genetics, Lifestyle Can Put You at Risk for Heart Disease
Genetics, Lifestyle Can Put You at Risk for Heart Disease

This is slightly due to the genetic make-up and a westernized lifestyle which involves less movement and eating more of junk foods, said Professor Martin Cowe, Imperial College London and Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK.

There are perceptions that men are more prone to cardiovascular disease than women, but this is not the case, he added.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Heart Disease Risk Doubles If You Sleep for 5 Hours or Less at Night

Heart Disease Risk Doubles If You Sleep for 5 Hours or Less at Night

Middle-aged men who sleep five hours or less each night have twice the risk of developing a major cardiovascular problem within the next twenty years than men who sleep seven to eight hours each night

More Than 35 Percent of People in India Low on Physical Activity: WHO

More Than 35 Percent of People in India Low on Physical Activity: WHO

Over 35 percent of Indians are physically inactive. Inadequate physical activity may increase the risk of developing heart diseases, cancers, diabetes, and mental health problems.

Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity Lowers Risk of Death

Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity Lowers Risk of Death

Higher intensity physical activity can aid in reducing the risk of death in older women. The current guidelines emphasize on moderate-intensity physical activity.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive