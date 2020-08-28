Genetic Testing for Kidney Diseases in Embryos from in Vitro Fertilization: Study

‘The number of couples counselled on Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) for monogenic kidney disease steadily increased over time. Ninety-eight couples were counselled regarding PGT, of whom 53% opted to proceed with testing, 38% chose not to proceed, and 9% had not yet decided whether to proceed as of June 2019.’

The most frequent indications for testing were autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (38%), Alport syndrome (26%), and autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (9%). Also, 45% of procedures were performed for adult onset kidney disease, with an increase to over 50% in recent years. Of couples with at least one PGT cycle with egg retrieval, 65% experienced one or more live births of a child without kidney disease.The authors noted that as the number of kidney diseases for which a monogenic cause can be identified continues to grow, it becomes increasingly important to counsel patients on their reproductive options to enable them to make informed choices.An accompanying editorial noted that in the absence of insurance coverage, costly genetic services are primarily available to those who can pay out of pocket, and limits in the coverage of assisted reproductive technology disproportionately burden racially marginalized groups. The authors stressed that there is a need to address moral questions about the acceptable use of PGT, and to ensure access based on need rather than ability to pay.they wrote.Source: Eurekalert