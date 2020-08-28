by Colleen Fleiss on  August 28, 2020 at 3:01 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Genetic Testing for Kidney Diseases in Embryos from in Vitro Fertilization: Study
Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) was found to help prospective parents to prevent passing on disease-causing mutations to their children. PGT is a technique used to identify genetic defects in embryos created through in vitro fertilization before pregnancy. An analysis in an upcoming issue of CJASN provides a clinical overview of the past 25 years of PGT for kidney diseases in the Netherlands.

The analysis, which was conducted by a team led by Albertien M. van Eerde, MD, PhD and Rozemarijn Snoek, MD (University Medical Center Utrecht), included information on couples counselled on PGT for monogenic kidney diseases (which are caused by mutations in a single gene). The procedures were performed through the Dutch PGT consortium - with as lead center Maastricht UMC+ - from January 1995 until June 2019. Most procedures for kidney disease were performed in the last decade. The PGT procedure in the Netherlands is part of reimbursed healthcare.

Empowering Better Health

"PGT is a relatively recent addition to the options couples at risk for having a child with monogenic kidney disease have," said Dr. van Eerde. "There was no literature on the range of indications PGT has been performed for, success rates, and reasons for opting out after having been informed."


The most frequent indications for testing were autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (38%), Alport syndrome (26%), and autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (9%). Also, 45% of procedures were performed for adult onset kidney disease, with an increase to over 50% in recent years. Of couples with at least one PGT cycle with egg retrieval, 65% experienced one or more live births of a child without kidney disease.

The authors noted that as the number of kidney diseases for which a monogenic cause can be identified continues to grow, it becomes increasingly important to counsel patients on their reproductive options to enable them to make informed choices.

"Choosing how to start a family can be a complex decision if one has a genetic disease. Through PGT, a genetically unaffected pregnancy can be established, through an in vitro fertilization procedure," said Dr. van Eerde. "Insights from our study may help doctors in informing patients with monogenic kidney disease who wish to start a family, and allow for adequate counselling."

An accompanying editorial noted that in the absence of insurance coverage, costly genetic services are primarily available to those who can pay out of pocket, and limits in the coverage of assisted reproductive technology disproportionately burden racially marginalized groups. The authors stressed that there is a need to address moral questions about the acceptable use of PGT, and to ensure access based on need rather than ability to pay. "Payers, including government programs, may be more likely to include coverage of preimplantation genetic testing if professional organizations offer stringent guidelines for its use that have the dual goal of preventing the birth of children with serious disease while supporting equitable access," they wrote.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction
READ MORE
Genes Help Predict Tolvaptan Effectiveness in Polycystic Kidney Disease
Genetics was found to help predict the effectiveness of tolvaptan in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
READ MORE
Invitro Fertilisation - Animation
During IVF fertilization takes place invitro, in an incubated petri dish. The resulting embryo is transferred back to the uterus on Day 3 at the 6-8 cell stage. Sometimes the embryo transfer in done at the blastocyst stage on Day 5. The embryo is ...
READ MORE
Healthy Foods for People with Kidney Disease
For people with kidney disease, the choice of foods becomes limited. Here's a list of healthy foods that promote kidney health.
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingGenetics and Stem CellsUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseGenetic Testing of DiseasesKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary Tract