by Iswarya on  March 18, 2020 at 11:03 AM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Genetic Signature may Recognize Mothers at Risk for Preeclampsia
New genetic signature combining specific maternal and fetal gene variants are associated with a higher risk of preeclampsia, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication resulting from sudden elevation in blood pressure that may lead to maternal organ dysfunction and fetal growth restriction.

Ten to 15 percent of maternal mortality is associated with preeclampsia and eclampsia.


What causes preeclampsia is not known, and the condition is difficult to predict, but in this new study published in Scientific Reports, Drs. Manu Banadakoppa, Meena Balakrishnan, and Chandra Yallampalli in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Baylor discovered that a particular combination of two maternal and one fetal gene variants seems to predispose women to preeclampsia. The genes are linked to the complement system, an important part of the body's immune defense against infection that also can drive inflammation. This genetic signature of the condition could be used in the future to identify women at risk and prepare in advance to manage their condition.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Preterm Preeclampsia Associated With Cardiovascular Mortality in Women With Single Child
Women with preterm preeclampsia with a single child are more prone to cardiovascular disease, according to recent research.
READ MORE
Preeclampsia Associated With Increased Risk of Hypertension After pregnancy
Women diagnosed with severe preeclampsia during pregnancy remain at risk of developing hypertension after pregnancy
READ MORE
Preeclampsia Risk In Mother Increased By Specific DNA Variants in Fetus
Presence of certain DNA variants in the baby can enhance the risk of preeclampsia in the mother during the pregnancy.
READ MORE
Top 10 Things Every Women Should Know Of Preeclampsia
Despite the strong efforts to make healthcare more accessible to patients, there are high rates of maternal mortality and preeclampsia and its complications are a major part of this equation. Here are the top 10 things women should know about ...
READ MORE
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Genetics and Stem CellsChristianson Syndrome