Genetic Score Predicts the Need for Knee and Hip Replacements

Genetic Risk Score Improves Knee Osteoarthritis Prevention

Advertisement

Among 12,093 individuals of European genetic descent aged ≥70 years, 1,422 (11.8%) had knee replacements and 1,297 (10.7%) had hip replacements."Genetic scores, such as the one we developed, do not change over a person's life. They provide an individual with further information about their risk of severe osteoarthritis in later life and have the potential to improve prevention of severe knee and hip osteoarthritis by identifying those who may benefit from early intervention," said senior author Flavia Cicuttini, PhD, of Monash University, in Australia.Source: Eurekalert