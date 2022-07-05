Genetic Score Predicts the Need for Knee and Hip Replacements

A new risk score based on individuals' genetic data developed by researchers predicts their likelihood of requiring hip or knee replacement surgery for osteoarthritis.
The score's predictive ability was validated in a study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.
The score incorporates 10 genetic sequence variants for predicting a person's risk of needing knee replacement surgery and 37 genetic sequence variants for predicting the risk of needing hip replacement surgery.
Genetic Risk Score Improves Knee Osteoarthritis PreventionAmong 12,093 individuals of European genetic descent aged ≥70 years, 1,422 (11.8%) had knee replacements and 1,297 (10.7%) had hip replacements.
"Genetic scores, such as the one we developed, do not change over a person's life. They provide an individual with further information about their risk of severe osteoarthritis in later life and have the potential to improve prevention of severe knee and hip osteoarthritis by identifying those who may benefit from early intervention," said senior author Flavia Cicuttini, PhD, of Monash University, in Australia.
Source: Eurekalert