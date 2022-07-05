About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Genetic Score Predicts the Need for Knee and Hip Replacements

by Colleen Fleiss on May 7, 2022 at 10:27 PM
A new risk score based on individuals' genetic data developed by researchers predicts their likelihood of requiring hip or knee replacement surgery for osteoarthritis.

The score's predictive ability was validated in a study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.

Hip replacement
Are you experiencing pain due to damaged hips? Travel abroad to get replacement surgery at affordable prices.
The score incorporates 10 genetic sequence variants for predicting a person's risk of needing knee replacement surgery and 37 genetic sequence variants for predicting the risk of needing hip replacement surgery.

Genetic Risk Score Improves Knee Osteoarthritis Prevention

Among 12,093 individuals of European genetic descent aged ≥70 years, 1,422 (11.8%) had knee replacements and 1,297 (10.7%) had hip replacements.
Osteoarthritis
 Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.
"Genetic scores, such as the one we developed, do not change over a person's life. They provide an individual with further information about their risk of severe osteoarthritis in later life and have the potential to improve prevention of severe knee and hip osteoarthritis by identifying those who may benefit from early intervention," said senior author Flavia Cicuttini, PhD, of Monash University, in Australia.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Arthritis
 Do you know that there are more than 100 types of arthritis? If you think that only old people suffer from arthritis, take this intriguing quiz to get your facts on arthritis.
Arthritis Linked to Mosquito-borne Viruses
 Infection induced by Chikungunya virus (CHIKV) and Ross River virus (RRV) is transmitted by mosquitoes and causes severe arthritis, muscle pain, and fever.
