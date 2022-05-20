Genetic Risk Scores can Predict Diabetes in South Asians

Type 2 Diabetes Polygenic Risk Score

The new study used genomic and routine health data from Genes & Health, a large, population study of British Pakistanis and British Bangladeshis, including 7,599 with a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.Thecompared to what had been seen in previous studies on European populations.Out of 338 genetic loci identified in European populations, just 76 (22.5%) were transferable to the study population of British Pakistanis and British Bangladeshis.The team then constructed a type 2 diabetes polygenic risk score for the population in the study. When combined with QDiabetes, a routinely-used clinical risk score, the tool improved the prediction of type 2 diabetes (OR per SD of 1.57, 95% CI 1.50-1.65).The tool was particularly effective in assessing risk in British Pakistani and British Bangladeshi people under the age of 40 (net reclassification index 5.6%, 95% CI 3.6 - 7.6%), and also in predicting the development of type 2 diabetes after gestational diabetes.Finally,"Our work highlights the importance of greater representation of diverse ancestry groups in genetic studies of type 2 diabetes," the authors say."Our polygenic risk score has multiple potential uses, but importantly, it helped identify young, otherwise healthy, individuals who were in fact living at high risk of type 2 diabetes, 1 in 20 of whom might have been mistakenly labeled as low risk by current clinical risk tools. Our work also shows the potential use of polygenic risk scores in characterizing distinct disease subgroups at diagnosis which have different rates of progression to diabetes complications."Finer adds, "We hope to see polygenic risk scores being adopted in clinical care in the future, after careful evaluation to understand their potential to improve health outcomes cost-effectively, and with diverse populations who are at greatest need."Source: Eurekalert