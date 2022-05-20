About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Genetic Risk Scores can Predict Diabetes in South Asians

by Hannah Joy on May 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM
Genetic Risk Scores can Predict Diabetes in South Asians

Genetic risk score can better predict type 2 diabetes in British Pakistani and British Bangladeshi people, especially among the young, reveals a new study.

The new was study published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Sarah Finer of Queen Mary University of London, UK, and colleagues.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
The common genetic changes associated with type 2 diabetes have been extensively studied in people of European ancestry. However, it is not known whether all previous findings can be applied to people of south Asian ancestry, who have been disproportionately affected yet also underrepresented in genetic studies.

Type 2 Diabetes Polygenic Risk Score

The new study used genomic and routine health data from Genes & Health, a large, population study of British Pakistanis and British Bangladeshis, including 7,599 with a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.
Living Near Fast-Food Restaurants Can Increase Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Living Near Fast-Food Restaurants Can Increase Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Type 2 diabetes in Southeast Asia is projected to reach 113 million by 2030 and interventions targeting the environment can be effective to prevent diabetes.
The

researchers found significant genetic differences in type 2 diabetes risk

compared to what had been seen in previous studies on European populations.

Out of 338 genetic loci identified in European populations, just 76 (22.5%) were transferable to the study population of British Pakistanis and British Bangladeshis.

The team then constructed a type 2 diabetes polygenic risk score for the population in the study. When combined with QDiabetes, a routinely-used clinical risk score, the tool improved the prediction of type 2 diabetes (OR per SD of 1.57, 95% CI 1.50-1.65).

The tool was particularly effective in assessing risk in British Pakistani and British Bangladeshi people under the age of 40 (net reclassification index 5.6%, 95% CI 3.6 - 7.6%), and also in predicting the development of type 2 diabetes after gestational diabetes.

Finally,

the polygenic risk score was able to elucidate disease subgroups that are linked to differences in the risk of future diabetes complications.



"Our work highlights the importance of greater representation of diverse ancestry groups in genetic studies of type 2 diabetes," the authors say.

"Our polygenic risk score has multiple potential uses, but importantly, it helped identify young, otherwise healthy, individuals who were in fact living at high risk of type 2 diabetes, 1 in 20 of whom might have been mistakenly labeled as low risk by current clinical risk tools. Our work also shows the potential use of polygenic risk scores in characterizing distinct disease subgroups at diagnosis which have different rates of progression to diabetes complications."

Finer adds, "We hope to see polygenic risk scores being adopted in clinical care in the future, after careful evaluation to understand their potential to improve health outcomes cost-effectively, and with diverse populations who are at greatest need."



Source: Eurekalert
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?

How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?

Did you know that insomnia sleep disorder can increase type 2 diabetes risk? When you lack good sleep, regulating blood sugar levels become difficult.
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Moderate wine consumption linked to lowered risk of type 2 diabetes. Antioxidants in wine might serve as a potential factor in decreasing diabetes risk.
