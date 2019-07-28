medindia

Genetic Mutations Linked to Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 28, 2019 at 5:59 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mutations in ABHD5 gene associated with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease have been reported by researchers led by Jouni Uitto, MD, PhD, Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology at Thomas Jefferson University. The finding provides a genetic basis for the condition.
Genetic Mutations Linked to Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Discovered
Genetic Mutations Linked to Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Discovered

Fatty liver disease is often associated with alcoholism, but more than a third of Americans have fatty livers despite moderate or absent alcohol consumption. They suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a condition that can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver failure. Many patients require liver transplants to beat the disorder.

Show Full Article


The scientists made the discovery not by studying the liver, but the skin. Dr. Uitto and colleagues were investigating a condition called Chanarin-Dorfman syndrome, a severe but rare skin disorder, in several families from Iran.

First author Leila Youssefian in Dr. Uitto's lab, and others sequenced the genomes of six families. Several members of each family had non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, but didn't have any skin symptoms. Although the researchers knew mutations in ABHD5 lead to Chanarin-Dorfman syndrome, the analysis helped to uncover a surprising link.

"It turns out that if you have one mutated copy of the ABHD5 gene you get the liver disease only," say Dr. Uitto. "But, if you have mutations in both copies, then you get the liver disease plus Chanarin-Dorfman syndrome."

The scientists confirmed the result by sequencing the genomes of members of a large Italian family with a family history of the liver disease. They found that the nine family members with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease had one mutated copy of the ABHD5 gene. The discovery indicates that mutations in one copy of ABHD5 predispose individuals to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The findings also suggest that parents of children with Chanarin-Dorfman syndrome should get screened for mutations in ABHD5.

Dr. Uitto and his team's finding is the first demonstration of a heritable mutation that leads to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, but further analyses revealed there are likely many more genes in addition to ABHD5 that underlie the condition.

The research shows the value of studying rare diseases, conditions in which there are less than 200,000 affected individuals in the U.S. The researchers were able to make the connection between cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and the skin disorder Chanarin-Dorfman syndrome because they study a rare disease.

"Studying a rare, heritable disease such as Chanarin-Dorfman syndrome, can be very helpful in identifying conditions which are much more prevalent, like in the case of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease," says Dr. Uitto.

Additionally, "the link between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and scaly skin diseases such as Chanarin-Dorfman syndrome highlights the importance of regulated lipid metabolism in skin physiology," says Dr. Uitto. "In fact, there are several heritable disorders manifesting with dry and scaly skin associated with mutations in genes like ABHD5 that are involved in lipid metabolism. Identification of such genes and specific mutations now form the basis for ongoing studies attempting to develop treatment for these often devastating skin disorders."

The researchers published their findings online in the Journal of Hepatology.

Article reference: Leila Youssefian, Hassan Vahidnezhad, Amir Hossein Saeidian, Sara Pajouhanfar, Soheila Sotoudeh, Parvin Mansouri, Davoud Amirkashani, Sirous Zeinali, Michael A. Levine, Ketty Peris, Roberto Colombo, and Jouni Uitto, "Inherited nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and dyslipidemia due to monoallelic ABHD5 mutations," Journal of Hepatology, DOI: 10.1016/j.jhep.2019.03.026, 2019.

Media Contact: Edyta Zielinska, 215-955-7359, edyta.zielinska@jefferson.edu.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Quiz on Liver

How many of us know that the liver is a vital organ the size of an American Football? To understand more about the liver and its functions spend a few minutes taking part in this ...

Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease an Independent Cardiovascular Risk Factor

More evidences have now been provided to clarify the role of non alcoholic fatty liver disease as an independent risk factor for the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD)

New Treatment for Fatty Liver Disease Uncovered

Inhibiting protein interleukin 11 can not only prevent fatty liver disease but also reverse it after it has taken hold of the liver, said study.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Biliary Cirrhosis

Biliary cirrhosis occurs due to obstruction to the flow of bile through bile ducts either within the liver or outside the liver.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Gilbert’s Syndrome

Gilbert’s syndrome is a common, mild liver disease in which a liver enzyme required to process bilirubin is abnormal. Treatment is unnecessary.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Liver Biopsy Hepatitis A Genetics and Stem Cells Liver Wilson's Disease Biliary Cirrhosis Gilbert’s Syndrome McArdle Disease Christianson Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

World Hepatitis Day - 'Find the Missing Millions'

Health Benefits of Pumpkin

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive